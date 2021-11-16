Good Morning CaneSport 11.16.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned to the site this evening at 8 p.m. for what promises to be an interesting CaneSport Live show coming off yesterday's news of Blake James' departure. And of course yesterday we also had a CaneSport Right Now episode breaking down our thoughts on James' exit and where things go from here.
This morning?
First up we have Gary Ferman's "My top picks for the next Athletic Director" story, so be sure to check that out.
And we have an update on Cane CB commit Khamauri Rogers, who has an official visit scheduled to Mississippi State in December. So what are the chances he sticks with UM? Be sure to check that out. Plus we have our weekly Tracking the Commits item as well as our Canes in the NFL update.
And from yesterday afternoon - in case you missed it - be sure to check out what coaches Manny Diaz, Rhett Lashlee and Jonathan Patke were talking about.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
OPINION: My top picks for the next Athletic Director
Who’s next? After Monday afternoon’s “parting” between Blake James and UM, his replacement is the question of the hour.
CaneSport Right Now: Discussing the Blake James exit
We break down the Blake James exit in this CaneSport Right Now presentation.
Khamauri Rogers coming for UM game this weekend, Miss. State visit set
We have your update on Cane commitment Khamauri Rogers and where things stand with his pledge.
Tracking the commits: Results and statistics
CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.
Canes in the NFL: Week 10 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.
Blake James terminated by University of Miami
Miami has begun a search for a new athletic director to usher in the retooling of the athletic department.
It was not a good outcome Saturday for Manny Diaz and UM, and on Monday morning he shared his thoughts.
Lashlee explains late 3rd down call to Mallory, final play issue and more
Rhett Lashlee breaks down his offenses performance from the FSU game upon further review on Monday.
Patke: Manny doing heck of a job; Keontra spying QB correctly on 4th and 14
UM LB / special teams coach Jonathan Patke shares his thoughts coming off the loss at FSU.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Basics of well coached teams ... Posted by Nickk10
Penalties, turnovers, tackling and hustle. We hustle and absolutely suck at the other 3. No matter what way you wanna say it, this is an awful coached football team. I’d feel this way even if we won. People who still believe in Manny are a joke and this is coming from someone who defended him until this year. EVERYONE on defense can’t tackle. It’s not just a player or two. That’s coaching.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!