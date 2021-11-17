Good Morning CaneSport 11.17.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
While we continue to monitor the search for Blake James' replacement, life goes on at the University of Miami.
And first up this morning we have a look at how James is the 1st UM Director of Athletics to be dismissed in Miami history. CaneSport editor Jim Martz dives into that subject.
We also have our weekly blog with Mike Harley coming off the FSU loss. So don't miss his inside look at the game and this team's mindset now. Plus we have a look at upcoming opponent Virginia Tech, which while struggling still has some talent.
Plus we have a recruiting update on the status of commit Falentha Carswell, who has several programs still chasing him.
And if you missed CaneSport Live last night, no worries: You can listen to the podcast this morning.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
ANALYSIS: Blake James 1st AD in UM history to be terminated
Historically when there's a vacancy at the AD position a UM, it's because the AD took another job, retired or died. Jim Martz takes a closer look.
Mike Harley blog: Heading to Sr. Day I have no regrets from my time at UM
WR Mike Harley goes deep in his weekly CaneSport blog, talking about the most recent game and more.
Several programs chasing commit, but he remains with UM
We have an update on this OL commit and where things stand. Read on.
ANALYSIS: Virginia Tech having its struggles, but can be a dangerous team
We take an in-depth look at just what UM will be facing on Saturday in Virginia Tech.
CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/16
CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday night with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and fans. Listen in to this week's show.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Just remember about Blake James…. Posted by Loudiamonds
Mario was never coming here if Blake James was still AD (we all knew that). Mario must be the target right now. Gary has been very demonstrative lately about Mario being the guy so there must be something going on behind the scenes that this train is moving and blowing smoke. Read from another post that Zo (GM) and Mario are a done deal already. Praying!
QUOTE OF THE DAY
