Good Morning CaneSport 11.17.21

While we continue to monitor the search for Blake James' replacement, life goes on at the University of Miami.

And first up this morning we have a look at how James is the 1st UM Director of Athletics to be dismissed in Miami history. CaneSport editor Jim Martz dives into that subject.

We also have our weekly blog with Mike Harley coming off the FSU loss. So don't miss his inside look at the game and this team's mindset now. Plus we have a look at upcoming opponent Virginia Tech, which while struggling still has some talent.

Plus we have a recruiting update on the status of commit Falentha Carswell, who has several programs still chasing him.

And if you missed CaneSport Live last night, no worries: You can listen to the podcast this morning.