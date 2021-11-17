 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 11.17.21
Good Morning CaneSport 11.17.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

While we continue to monitor the search for Blake James' replacement, life goes on at the University of Miami.

And first up this morning we have a look at how James is the 1st UM Director of Athletics to be dismissed in Miami history. CaneSport editor Jim Martz dives into that subject.

We also have our weekly blog with Mike Harley coming off the FSU loss. So don't miss his inside look at the game and this team's mindset now. Plus we have a look at upcoming opponent Virginia Tech, which while struggling still has some talent.

Plus we have a recruiting update on the status of commit Falentha Carswell, who has several programs still chasing him.

And if you missed CaneSport Live last night, no worries: You can listen to the podcast this morning.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

ANALYSIS: Blake James 1st AD in UM history to be terminated

Historically when there's a vacancy at the AD position a UM, it's because the AD took another job, retired or died. Jim Martz takes a closer look.

Mike Harley blog: Heading to Sr. Day I have no regrets from my time at UM

WR Mike Harley goes deep in his weekly CaneSport blog, talking about the most recent game and more.

Several programs chasing commit, but he remains with UM

We have an update on this OL commit and where things stand. Read on.

ANALYSIS: Virginia Tech having its struggles, but can be a dangerous team

We take an in-depth look at just what UM will be facing on Saturday in Virginia Tech.

CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/16

CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday night with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and fans. Listen in to this week's show.

TWEETS OF THE DAY  

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY  

Just remember about Blake James…. Posted by Loudiamonds

Mario was never coming here if Blake James was still AD (we all knew that). Mario must be the target right now. Gary has been very demonstrative lately about Mario being the guy so there must be something going on behind the scenes that this train is moving and blowing smoke. Read from another post that Zo (GM) and Mario are a done deal already. Praying!

QUOTE OF THE DAY  

We were 100 percent thinking don’t waste timeouts, don’t fight with them, let them score, let us have 50 seconds, timeouts, we’re going to make something happen. With the 26 seconds we had with no timeouts we got near the 50 off pass plays. If we had more time we’d have probably gone to OT or sealed the game.
— Mike Harley, on his thoughts when FSU got to the one-yard line

Lastly, Have a great day!

