Good Morning CaneSport 11.18.21

If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, we've got you covered - you can still tune in and watch.
Also this morning we have a Senior Day look and an update with one of those seniors, Amari Carter, who discusses Blake James and Manny Diaz. There's also an update on the status of WR commit Landon Ibieta.
Plus from yesterday Gary Ferman took a look at where things stand as it is in the midst of its athletic department transformation.
And don't miss checking out what Manny Diaz was saying in his first public statements since the Blake James exit. And Tyler Van Dyke also shares his thoughts with the team ramping up its Virginia Tech preparations.
Amari Carter: Manny Diaz "a true leader," team focused entering game
Amari Carter shares his thoughts as UM prepares for Senior Day and Virginia Tech.
ANALYSIS: A what-could-have-been Senior Day in store for Canes on Saturday
It will be a melancholy Senior Day on Saturday with UM facing a fired AD and a coach on the hot seat.
La. WR commit being chased by in-state programs, remains on board with UM
We have your update on this La. WR commit who remains on board with the Canes.
Opinion: Miami Hurricanes enter the second half of transformation
The University of Miami’s plan to reimagine its athletic department is moving fast.
Manny Diaz weighs in on Blake James' exit
After Wednesday's practice, coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts on Blake James' exit and more.
Van Dyke: We're going to go out Sat. and fight for Manny Diaz & the team
QB Tyler Van Dyke was asked about Blake James' departure and more and shares his thoughts.
CaneSport Rewind: The Lamar Thomas Show
Former Hurricanes great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, bring you The Lamar Thomas Show. Tune in!
Tom Jurich ... posted by wharton
Should be the first call for AD. He’s a guy who knows how to build championships. Granted the Pitino stuff will be hard to overcome. But if it can be, this guy is an exceptional winner.
