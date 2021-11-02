Good Morning CaneSport 11.2.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

This morning stay tuned to the website for coach Manny Diaz's Tuesday take. And later this morning we'll have video from practice as well as interviews with players including Tyler Van Dyke. So be sure to check back. And this evening at 8 p.m. tune into CaneSport Live as Gary Ferman discusses the team with fans. To hold you over until then? First up this morning we have a couple of recruiting items - an update on high priority OT Malik Agbo and our weekly Tracking the Commits item. Then there's also our weekly Canes in the NFL update as well as our interview with Kam McGusty as the hoops season is approaching fast. And yesterday we had updates with Manny Diaz, Rhett Lashlee and Jess Simpson. Plus the baseball schedule was announced. So don't miss that either.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2luZ3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBsMFdLNXJT TkYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wbDBXSzVyU05GPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEph bWVzIFdpbGxpYW1zIChAQmVncmVhdF8yMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZWdyZWF0XzIwL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU1MjM2ODU2Mjc5NDEy NzM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BaW4mIzM5O3Qgbm90aGluZyBidXQgYSBwaXRzdG9wLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQk90ZG1uZFpCTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JP dGRtbmRaQk48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FuZXMgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDYW5l c0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVz Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTUzMjM3Nzc0MjQ4ODc4MDk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29vZG1vcm5pbmfwn4yeIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Q b1drRnlNenVoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUG9Xa0Z5TXp1aDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyDihI3wnZS58J2VgiAoQEphY3VycmlfQnJvd24xMSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWN1cnJpX0Jyb3duMTEvc3RhdHVz LzE0NTUxNjUzMTU4ODE1MjUyNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3UgcGFydGljaXBhdGluZyBpbiBObyBTaGF2ZSBOb3ZlbWJlcj/w n6W4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95NHBSVVlxUFRNIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20veTRwUlVZcVBUTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmRyZXMgQm9y cmVnYWxlc/CfkqsgKEBCb3JyZWdhbGVzX2FuZHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9ycmVnYWxlc19hbmR5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU1MTg0 OTAyNjU2MjQ1NzY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSB3aXRoIHRoZSB0b3VnaGVzdCBzY2hlZHVsZSBpbiBhbGwg b2YgY29sbGVnZSBmb290YmFsbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Va aDd1UkpiTXAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FWmg3dVJKYk1wPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJNIChAUk04NzMwNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9STTg3MzA1L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU1MTk5NDM1MDMwNTAzNDI5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5KpIGdldCByZWFsIGluIE5vdmVtYmVyLCB5YWxsIGtub3cgd2hh dCB0aW1lIGl0IGlzLCB0aW1lIHRvIHR1cm4gaXQgdXAgc3RpbGwgcmVtZW1i ZXIgdGhhdCBmZWVsaW5nIGZyb20gbGFzdCB5ZWFyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvcmVkZW1wdGlvbnllYXI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNyZWRlbXB0aW9ueWVhcjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VUU1p3ZkZiMkkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FVFNad2ZGYjJJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHNhbnRhbmEgZmxl bWluZyAoQDZUYWtlbWRlZXApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vNlRha2VtZGVlcC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NTMzNjg2NTQ0ODQ4MDc3ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+qkOKPsyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc09tMVBZdWpu aCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NPbTFQWXVqbmg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGhlIEZyZWFrIDfvuI/ig6PimqHvuI/ihKLvuI8gKEBkcmVhbWNoYXNlclR5 MTApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJlYW1jaGFzZXJU eTEwL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU1MjgyOTY0NDEwMDgxMjgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm90aGVyaG9vZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZZTjJM SUg4bFMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mWU4yTElIOGxTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEdPIOKAmENBTkVTISAoQDgzXzg3Xzg5XzkxXzAxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzgzXzg3Xzg5XzkxXzAxL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0 ODcwOTQ2NjE2MDE2OTAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MzEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

forgive the frustration, but expectations for this team have fallen so low ... Posted by kuja that wins over perennial losers NC St and Pitt have made Diaz the prodigal son. Using the term upset when describing wins over them is so telling (FYI neither NC St or PItt is currently ranked). The defense of Diaz is perplexing. He has done so poorly that you'd think the way some have reacted that yesterday's narrow win was over Bama or Georgia. This guy has had embarrassing losses for 3 years. To "fix it" he took over this year's Defense who has given up more than 30 points a game, can't tackle and just yesterday gave up 541 yds. Miami won the last two games in spite of Diaz, not because of him. He hasn't developed anyone into a better player. Luckily Freshmen players have performed lately before he could coach the talent out of them, although they will regress if Diaz stays. His recruiting class is currently ranked 60th. Beating the rest of the schedule means nothing, every team has a losing record and the damage is already done. There is no reason not to replace him with a better coach who can take this young talent and build on it with development and quality recruiting. Then we can stop celebrating mediocrity and expect greatness once again.

QUOTE OF THE DAY