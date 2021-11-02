 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 11.2.21
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 02:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 11.2.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

This morning stay tuned to the website for coach Manny Diaz's Tuesday take. And later this morning we'll have video from practice as well as interviews with players including Tyler Van Dyke. So be sure to check back.

And this evening at 8 p.m. tune into CaneSport Live as Gary Ferman discusses the team with fans.

To hold you over until then?

First up this morning we have a couple of recruiting items - an update on high priority OT Malik Agbo and our weekly Tracking the Commits item. Then there's also our weekly Canes in the NFL update as well as our interview with Kam McGusty as the hoops season is approaching fast.

And yesterday we had updates with Manny Diaz, Rhett Lashlee and Jess Simpson. Plus the baseball schedule was announced. So don't miss that either.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

4-star Agbo: "Miami is still in it"

High priority 4-star OL Malik Agbo had canceled a prior UM visit for the NC State game and updates where things stand.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

CaneSport TV: Up close with Kam McGusty

Kam McGusty has dealt with injury the last 2 years but is back better than ever & shares his expectation for Cane hoops.

Canes in the NFL: Week 8 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

Monday with Manny

Don't miss what Manny Diaz was saying Monday upon further review of the win at Pittsburgh.

Rhett Lashlee took unique approach with Tyler Van Dyke after UNC, helping QB take off

Rhett Lashlee's offense is humming behind QB Tyler Van Dyke, and on Monday he shared a secret behind it.

Jess Simpson talks D line & more

DL coach Jess Simson discusses his line's play and more on Monday. Don't miss his perspective.

Baseball schedule released: 1st game Feb. 18 vs. Towson, UF in early March

UM's 2022 baseball schedule was announced Monday.

TWEETS OF THE DAY  

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

forgive the frustration, but expectations for this team have fallen so low ... Posted by kuja

that wins over perennial losers NC St and Pitt have made Diaz the prodigal son. Using the term upset when describing wins over them is so telling (FYI neither NC St or PItt is currently ranked). The defense of Diaz is perplexing. He has done so poorly that you'd think the way some have reacted that yesterday's narrow win was over Bama or Georgia. This guy has had embarrassing losses for 3 years. To "fix it" he took over this year's Defense who has given up more than 30 points a game, can't tackle and just yesterday gave up 541 yds. Miami won the last two games in spite of Diaz, not because of him. He hasn't developed anyone into a better player. Luckily Freshmen players have performed lately before he could coach the talent out of them, although they will regress if Diaz stays. His recruiting class is currently ranked 60th. Beating the rest of the schedule means nothing, every team has a losing record and the damage is already done. There is no reason not to replace him with a better coach who can take this young talent and build on it with development and quality recruiting. Then we can stop celebrating mediocrity and expect greatness once again.

QUOTE OF THE DAY  

Miami is still in it for me. The Pittsburgh game goes to show they can play with anyone in the ACC right now.
— 4-star OT Malik Agbo



