Good Morning CaneSport 11.23.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned at 8 p.m. tonight for CaneSport Live, with Gary Ferman talking Canes with fans.
And this afternoon we'll have feedback from Miami players, including QB Tyler Van Dyke, as the team ramps up preparations for the season finale against Duke.
Yesterday, of course, we had the bombshell news that Manny Diaz is on the cusp of being retained. So read that if you dare.
This morning?
First up we have a recruiting update on Khamauri Rogers, who visited this weekend for the Virginia Tech game with his father and updates his status. Plus we have our weekly recruiting feature Tracking The Commits. So be sure to check that out as well as our weekly Canes in the NFL item.
And from yesterday be sure to check out what coaches Manny Diaz and Rhett Lashlee were talking about, as well as get the thoughts of defensive analyst Bob Shoop.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Diaz on cusp of earning another season at The U unless new AD decides differently
The emergence of Tyler Van Dyke and unquestioned effort of players recently is likely to earn Diaz another season.
Rogers enjoys weekend UM visit, updates status
Khamauri Rogers is a Cane commit who visited over the weekend and updates where things stand.
Tracking the commits: Results and statistics
CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.
Canes in the NFL: Week 11 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.
Bob Shoop on Wed.: More quality depth at LB, DB needed
Miami's defense has been a weak point, and this afternoon defensive analyst Bob Shoop shared his thoughts.
Lashlee on uncertainty of coaching situation: We know what we signed up for
Find out what Rhett Lashlee is talking about today upon further review of film from Saturday's game.
Don't miss what coach Manny Diaz was talking about Monday coming off the win over Va. Tech and with Duke up next.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Imagine a new AD is hired and does a thorough evaluation of the entire staff. He determines that the number 1 crucial need for this team is to have a dedicated DC. Together, with Manny's input, searches for a promising young and reputable DC to join the Canes. With all the young talent returning and sprinkling in a few key portal players we put together the best team in Miami since the early 2000's. We end the 2022 campaign with just 1 loss. We win the ACC championship and make it to the college football playoffs. Once in the semifinal round we fall in OT and miss the NC game be 3 points.
Do you still want to replace Manny?
QUOTE OF THE DAY
