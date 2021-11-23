Good Morning CaneSport 11.23.21

Stay tuned at 8 p.m. tonight for CaneSport Live, with Gary Ferman talking Canes with fans.

And this afternoon we'll have feedback from Miami players, including QB Tyler Van Dyke, as the team ramps up preparations for the season finale against Duke.

Yesterday, of course, we had the bombshell news that Manny Diaz is on the cusp of being retained. So read that if you dare.

This morning?

First up we have a recruiting update on Khamauri Rogers, who visited this weekend for the Virginia Tech game with his father and updates his status. Plus we have our weekly recruiting feature Tracking The Commits. So be sure to check that out as well as our weekly Canes in the NFL item.

And from yesterday be sure to check out what coaches Manny Diaz and Rhett Lashlee were talking about, as well as get the thoughts of defensive analyst Bob Shoop.