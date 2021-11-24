Good Morning CaneSport 11.24.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
First up, if you missed CaneSport Live last night be sure to tune into the podcast.
And tonight at 8 p.m. is The Lamar Thomas Show, so you don't want to miss that either.
And to hold you over this morning first up we have Tyrique Stevenson's weekly blog in which he discusses a big decision on whether to turn pro early or not, among other topics. We also check in with Isaiah Horton, a WR commit who took an unofficial visit to UM over the weekend. And we have our in-depth Duke preview laying out why this should be a very easy win for the Canes on Saturday, and also star WR Charleston Rambo weighs in with his thoughts on trying to break a couple of records in the game.
Plus yesterday we had an update with Tyler Van Dyke plus basketball news with Coach Jim Larranaga and players sharing their thoughts.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Tyrique Stevenson Blog: I haven't decided if I'll be back yet
Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.
WR commit visited with family for Va. Tech game
This out of state WR commit weighs in on his experience over the weekend and where things stand.
ANALYSIS: Duke a team suffering monumental struggles, has 0 ACC wins
We take an in-depth look at just what UM will be facing on Saturday at Duke.
Rambo eyeing records, noncommittal on playing in bowl game
WR Charleston Rambo is closing on a couple of major Cane records with the Duke game approaching.
CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/23
CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday with publisher Gary Ferman and fans. If you missed it, listen to the podcast.
Hoops seeking to gel after inconsistent play early in season
We have insight from coach L and players as the Canes are off to a 3-1 start this season.
Van Dyke on Tuesday: It's been a crazy up-and-down year
QB Tyler Van Dyke is on a run of 5 straight games with 300+ pass yards and 3 or more TD passes, and he weighs in today.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
TVD is playing fantastic BUT ... Posted by maxlopez21
When we play a team with a good defensive line we are going to struggle/lose again. I mean we got beat by fsu We need an infusion elite talent badly and mannys recruiting is not in the stratosphere. So sick of this admin.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
