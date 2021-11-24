 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 11.24.21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 01:45:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 11.24.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY              

First up, if you missed CaneSport Live last night be sure to tune into the podcast.

And tonight at 8 p.m. is The Lamar Thomas Show, so you don't want to miss that either.

And to hold you over this morning first up we have Tyrique Stevenson's weekly blog in which he discusses a big decision on whether to turn pro early or not, among other topics. We also check in with Isaiah Horton, a WR commit who took an unofficial visit to UM over the weekend. And we have our in-depth Duke preview laying out why this should be a very easy win for the Canes on Saturday, and also star WR Charleston Rambo weighs in with his thoughts on trying to break a couple of records in the game.

Plus yesterday we had an update with Tyler Van Dyke plus basketball news with Coach Jim Larranaga and players sharing their thoughts.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES                

Tyrique Stevenson Blog: I haven't decided if I'll be back yet

Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.

WR commit visited with family for Va. Tech game

This out of state WR commit weighs in on his experience over the weekend and where things stand.

ANALYSIS: Duke a team suffering monumental struggles, has 0 ACC wins

We take an in-depth look at just what UM will be facing on Saturday at Duke.

Rambo eyeing records, noncommittal on playing in bowl game

WR Charleston Rambo is closing on a couple of major Cane records with the Duke game approaching.

CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/23

CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday with publisher Gary Ferman and fans. If you missed it, listen to the podcast.

Hoops seeking to gel after inconsistent play early in season

We have insight from coach L and players as the Canes are off to a 3-1 start this season.

Van Dyke on Tuesday: It's been a crazy up-and-down year

QB Tyler Van Dyke is on a run of 5 straight games with 300+ pass yards and 3 or more TD passes, and he weighs in today.

TWEETS OF THE DAY                

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY                

TVD is playing fantastic BUT ... Posted by maxlopez21

When we play a team with a good defensive line we are going to struggle/lose again. I mean we got beat by fsu We need an infusion elite talent badly and mannys recruiting is not in the stratosphere. So sick of this admin.

QUOTE OF THE DAY                  

When I do make the decision, coaches I grew up with my whole life will help, family members. But it’ll mostly be me because no one has to live with the decision I make but me. I’m waiting to see how people perceive me, and if I do need to come back there wouldn’t be a problem. I’d come back and make sure I dominate even more.
— Tyrique Stevenson in his weekly CaneSport blog as he weighs coming back or not

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}