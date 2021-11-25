Good Morning CaneSport 11.25.21

Diaz and Lashlee have to be a packaged deal or deal breaker (Sour Grapes) ... posted by ElijahGreen25

There are talks of Lashlee leaving once again which to me is the safest thing to do considering the turmoil at Miami. However, if he decides to stay he will build his resume` much like he has this year with the discovery of TVD. One thing he need to answer is why did he start King when he should have known how good TVD and Jake Garcia were from practice? Right now, his best answer is Manny made me do it, but if he comes back next year with Diaz then he will need a better answer if the same mistakes are made next year.

Since Diaz was the HC his defense never improved and every year his defense continued to give up more points than the year before. We have not seen a complete game from the defense all year and this is their easiest chance to do so, but they won't. Duke specializes in running the ball to the tune of 195 ypg. It really should not be assumed that Miami will blow this team away especially if they can run the ball very successfully throughout the game. Miami is not a disciplined defense and someone will from the secondary will start playing hero ball and knowing Cutcliffe he will catch them napping.

Final score

Miami 53 Duke 32

Conclusion,

Honestly, the only coach I want retained by the new staff is Lashlee, because I really don't trust Mario's OC. However, if we are talking about Lane Kiffin then it really doesn't matter what Lashlee does or anyone on offense for that matter. The defense needs to be replaced regardless and it has to start with the person responsible for the collapse, Manny Diaz. His best defense was when he had legit LB and Striker in place, and after 6 years of recruiting we have bodies but no speed, size, or strength at these critical positions. Gone were the days when that was the Bermuda Triangle as everyone who runs or passes against the LB is often successful. If by chance the LB is guarding an RB on a wheel route it is a guaranteed completion for at least 20 yards. Same thing for a screen pass unless Ragone is on the field, because even though he does not have the speed, size, or strength he has the instinct to diagnose the play quickly which is something no other LB or Striker has which is really a lot of missed teaching opportunities for the longest tenured LB coach Diaz. Instinct comes from how you have been taught and Diaz does not know how to play LB at all to be qualified as a LB coach. He is the Swasey to the entire team when Swasey did not pass the state of Florida training exam preventing him from being present during summer workout sessions when the OL made all the embarrassing poses. We have been soft at the OL ever since. Just saying.