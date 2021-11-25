Good Morning CaneSport 11.25.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Happy Thanksgiving to the Canes family!
If you didn't get a chance to tune in to The Lamar Thomas Show, you can still watch it here. And yesterday we also had the latest on UM fighting to find a consensus on the path forward with the football program.
And this morning we have an interesting recruiting update on area DL Ahmad Moten, who is waiting on a Cane offer but has Mario Cristobal hot on his trail. Plus we have the take of LB Corey Flagg, who has shown some nice flashes in his first year starting.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Oregon chasing area DL who is hearing from UM, waiting on Cane offer
This DL whose brother is a former Cane recruited by Cristobal to ‘Bama has an interesting update. Read on.
Corey Flagg: Culture, DNA at UM has us playing hard to the finish
LB Corey Flagg has shown some nice flashes in Year 1 starting and he weighs in heading into the regular season finale.
CaneSport Rewind: The Lamar Thomas Show
Former Hurricanes great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, bring you The Lamar Thomas Show. Tune in!
Battle for power at UM enters the chase for a new AD and Coach
Miami is fighting to find a consensus on the path forward.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Diaz and Lashlee have to be a packaged deal or deal breaker (Sour Grapes) ... posted by ElijahGreen25
There are talks of Lashlee leaving once again which to me is the safest thing to do considering the turmoil at Miami. However, if he decides to stay he will build his resume` much like he has this year with the discovery of TVD. One thing he need to answer is why did he start King when he should have known how good TVD and Jake Garcia were from practice? Right now, his best answer is Manny made me do it, but if he comes back next year with Diaz then he will need a better answer if the same mistakes are made next year.
Since Diaz was the HC his defense never improved and every year his defense continued to give up more points than the year before. We have not seen a complete game from the defense all year and this is their easiest chance to do so, but they won't. Duke specializes in running the ball to the tune of 195 ypg. It really should not be assumed that Miami will blow this team away especially if they can run the ball very successfully throughout the game. Miami is not a disciplined defense and someone will from the secondary will start playing hero ball and knowing Cutcliffe he will catch them napping.
Final score
Miami 53 Duke 32
Conclusion,
Honestly, the only coach I want retained by the new staff is Lashlee, because I really don't trust Mario's OC. However, if we are talking about Lane Kiffin then it really doesn't matter what Lashlee does or anyone on offense for that matter. The defense needs to be replaced regardless and it has to start with the person responsible for the collapse, Manny Diaz. His best defense was when he had legit LB and Striker in place, and after 6 years of recruiting we have bodies but no speed, size, or strength at these critical positions. Gone were the days when that was the Bermuda Triangle as everyone who runs or passes against the LB is often successful. If by chance the LB is guarding an RB on a wheel route it is a guaranteed completion for at least 20 yards. Same thing for a screen pass unless Ragone is on the field, because even though he does not have the speed, size, or strength he has the instinct to diagnose the play quickly which is something no other LB or Striker has which is really a lot of missed teaching opportunities for the longest tenured LB coach Diaz. Instinct comes from how you have been taught and Diaz does not know how to play LB at all to be qualified as a LB coach. He is the Swasey to the entire team when Swasey did not pass the state of Florida training exam preventing him from being present during summer workout sessions when the OL made all the embarrassing poses. We have been soft at the OL ever since. Just saying.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!