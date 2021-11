Good Morning CaneSport 11.26.21

My message to Reggie Wayne if I break the record? I looked up to you, Stacy Coley and Santana Moss. You guys came in and put the program on your back. You all are true playmakers, and I appreciate everything you did for this University. But … Lord willing my time is now and I have to break the record and you have to become second.

— Mike Harley in his weekly CaneSport blog as he looks to break Wayne's all time career receptions mark