{{ timeAgo('2021-11-29 01:55:00 -0600') }} football

Good Morning CaneSport 11.29.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY            

Stay tuned today for more from Manny Diaz upon further review of the Duke game film. And we'll also have thoughts from Rhett Lashlee this afternoon as well.

This morning? First up we have a real time snapshot of where recruiting stands heading into a final push toward the early signing day. Who is leaning where, who is Manny Diaz visiting and what new names are on the radar and who has fallen off? We have that. There's also an update on Jacurri Brown and where things stand there with Rhett Lashlee leaving UM.

And we have our Tracking the Commits feature with updates on how their seasons are going/have gone with stats.

Plus yesterday we had our Pro Football Focus grades analysis and Gary Ferman answering all your postgame questions. There also was the hoops game with Miami losing to No. 10 Alabama in rout, 96-64.

And of course if you haven't already, check out our full postgame wrapup including columns and insight from CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman and editor Jim Martz, as well as our full game recap with reaction, what players and Diaz had to say after the game as well as a Grading the Canes, photo gallery and video highlights item.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES              

ANALYSIS: Where recruiting, visits stand now amid plenty of uncertainty

Get a closer look at Manny Diaz's visit schedule and where things stand in recruiting with this comprehensive snapshot.

Jacurri Brown to talk with UM coaches about future, 3 others chasing him

With Rhett Lashlee taking the SMU job we catch up with Cane QB commit Jacurri Brown for where things stand.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

By The Numbers 2021: A look at how UM graded out against Duke

We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades from the game.

Miami lost to No. 10 Alabama in rout, 96-64

UM led No. 10/9 Alabama for nearly 17 first-half minutes, but could not slow down the reigning SEC champion in the second session of a 96-64 setback to conclude the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Fifth Quarter: Post-Duke questions and answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your Miami Hurricanes questions after the Duke game.

Manny Diaz and player reaction post-Duke

Don't miss seeing for yourself what Cane coach Manny Diaz and players were talking about after the Duke game.

OPINION: The clock now ticks for Julio Frenk and his team

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take on where things stand coming off the game against Duke.

OPINION: Rambo, Harley leave permanent mark in Cane record books

CaneSport editor Jim Martz shares his perspective coming off the Duke game.

ANALYSIS: Canes easily overpower Duke, Diaz set to hit road recruiting

Don't miss this comprehensive look at UM's game vs. Duke with the wrap-up and post-game reaction.

Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Duke game

Don't miss CaneSport's position by position grades and analysis coming off UM's game against Duke.

Photo gallery 2021: Miami vs. Duke

Don't miss this photo gallery with the action from the Duke game.

VIDEO: Miami vs. Duke highlights

See the highlights of the game against Duke.

TWEETS OF THE DAY              

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY              

Where did Manny go wrong, and right? ... Posted by HJCane

Year 1 gets job totally unexpected and rushed and the staff he assembles is not worthy.

He then makes some moves to bring in Lashlee and Justice to address the offensive side of ball this was good move but it took King transferring in to really help them out.

Sticks with Blake Baker at DC a guy with no experience as a DC but I think we all now know Blake wasn't the FULL problem. BAD

Busts a move season 3 to bring in TRob, fire Blake, and bring in Simpson for D-line but HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE is he retains the DC title himself.

I would argue recruiting improved the 2020 class ranked 13th and the 21 class 10th but we see that both classes had some real solid ball players in it.

It is those classes that are going to really help the next Head Coach if there is one but the 22 class is shaky as can be and not likely to get better with our situation.

Best we can hope for is we land 2-3 real studs in what looks like a very small class. Ibieta, maybe Stewart, etc....Kelly.

I would say Manny tried not to make the mistake many HC make and made changes pretty quickly on his staff to get better but the 1 killer was no REAL DC.

QUOTE OF THE DAY                

I couldn’t even tell there was something going on with his future if there wasn’t social media. The guy comes in the same way every day, he doesn’t show it. He’s positive every day. I mean, that’s my guy. Coach Diaz, he’s a great guy off the field as well. Man, he’s a great coach. He comes in the same way every day. I appreciate that from him, we all do. We love him, that’s our guy.
— Corey Flagg, on Manny Diaz

Lastly, Have a great day!

