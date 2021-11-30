 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 11.30.21
Good Morning CaneSport 11.30.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

Tonight, of course, stay tuned for CaneSport Live with Gary Ferman and fans - the show starts at 8 p.m.

And we've got a couple of recruiting items for you this morning and will be chasing down more info as the day goes on with signing day fast approaching.

First up is an update on the situation with Shemar Stewart, who is a huge Cane priority. We also had an update with 4-star RB Jovantae Barnes, who is getting a Miami visit today and has set up a UM official visit. And we catch up with Jaden Harris, who is looking to take his UM official visit this weekend.

Plus there's our weekly Canes In The NFL feature.

Last night we had an update with Jacurri Brown, who hosted Manny Diaz and three other Cane coaches. How did Diaz respond to a tough question about his future? Check that out.

Also yesterday, we had our update on Nyjalik Kelly's in home visit and there also was the news that Rhett Lashlee's departure was official.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

Shemar expected to set up UM official visit, coaches visiting him this week

DE Shemar Stewart is a huge Cane priority and UM will visit him this week. We have the latest on his situation.

4-star RB getting Cane visit today, taking official to UM Dec. 10 weekend

This Nevada 4-star will host Cane coaches today and has set up a UM official visit.

CB looking to take UM official visit this weekend

This out of state CB landed a Cane offer Nov. 5 and updates the latest.

Diaz answers tough question for Jacurri on in-home visit, QB breaks it down

QB Jacurri Brown hosted Manny Diaz and 3 other UM coaches at his school and then his house. We have your update.

Diaz, 5 other UM coaches visit Nyjalik Kelly, tough subject broached

DE Nyjalik Kelly is a huge priority for the Miami Hurricanes and he had 6 UM coaches for an in-home visit Sunday night.

Canes in the NFL: Week 12 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

Lashlee targeting by SMU was easy decision for Mustangs

Rhett Lashlee made his mark in two seasons at the University of Miami.

TWEETS OF THE DAY  

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

More perspective of why this can’t go on ... Posted by robj3411

In all the biggest, important and goal related games Miami played this year, they are 0-5 & (add the bowl game and UNC they are 0 for their last 7. )

in 4 of those 5 games we had the famous manny first half swoon.

Game 1- national game vs BAMA. National significance on the line- the result- a blow out loss…

game 2-Mich St( probably the least significant of the 5 games) having lost every game to power 5 teams ooc and a chance to bounce back against a big ten team…. Complete collapse and loss. Really the defense quit in this game

game 3- UVA- all our ACC and coastal goals still alive- come out completely flat and look uninspired in the first half….Loss

game 4 UNC- biggest in conference rival, pay back game, manny 0-2 against UNC- result- another manny swoon and a loss to fall out of real contention in the coastal

game 5 FSU- aaahhh rivalry game, still slim hope in the coastal- result- another trash first half performance, another 4th and forever Manny collapse to go along with the clock mismanagement at the end… coaching LOSS

since when is 5 loses good enough… and why did we continue to pretend that these first half no shows aren’t manny’s fault at some level. Who gives a shit if you play hard in the 3rd and 4th qtr, when you spot theses teams 21pts in the first half?

who cares if we won 5 of 6 when the season was over at 2-4

QUOTE OF THE DAY

He has a rapport with Manny. Shemar likes Manny, it would be good with him if he stays.
— A source close to key DL recruit Shemar Stewart

