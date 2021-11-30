Good Morning CaneSport 11.30.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaF9NYW5ueURpYXo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo X01hbm55RGlhejwvYT4gdGhlIGVudGlyZSBNaWFtaSBodXJyaWNhbmUgZm9v dGJhbGwgdGVhbSBhbmQgcGxheWVycyBhbmQgdGhlIGNpdHkgb2YgTWlhbWku IFdlIGxvdmVkIG91ciAyIHllYXJzIGJlaW5nIGFwYXJ0IG9mIHRoZSBVITwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFJoZXR0IExhc2hsZWUgKEByaGV0dGxhc2hsZWUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmhldHRsYXNobGVlL3N0YXR1cy8x NDY1NTA0ODg4MTkyOTEzNDEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR1J5elNUdkdoMSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dSeXpTVHZHaDE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2FtcmVu IEtpbmNoZW5zwrLigbQgKEBLS2luY2hlbnM1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tLaW5jaGVuczUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjU0NDQ1OTE2MTY5 MDExMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtlIGEgbG90IHRvIGJlIPCfkJAgbmVwaGV3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pamZwUWxweVdoIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vaWpmcFFscHlX aDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFZCBSZWVkIChAVHdlbnR5RVIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHdlbnR5RVIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjUzNzE2 NTExMTAwNTE4NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjks IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lb25lIHRlbGwgSGFzbGV3b29kIHdlIGRvbuKAmXQgbG9zZSB0 byBEdWtlIGFueW1vcmU8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJpbyBUbyBUaGUgVfCfpJ/w n4+9IChAaHVycmljYW5lc21hcnNoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2h1cnJpY2FuZXNtYXJzaC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NTQ3NzQ3OTM3Njgy MjI3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWVsYW4gUGhpbGxpcHMgc3RpbGwgdGV4dHMgVG9kZCBTdHJvdWQg YW5kIERhdmlkIEZlZWxleSBmcm9tIFVNIGJlZm9yZSBldmVyeSBnYW1lLiAm cXVvdDtJIGhhdmUgYSBsb3Qgb2Ygc3VwcG9ydCwgYW5kIEkgcmVhbGx5IGFw cHJlY2lhdGUgYWxsIHRoZSBzdXBwb3J0IHRoZXkmIzM5O3ZlIGdpdmVuIG1l LiZxdW90OzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIEZ1cm9uZXMgKEBEYXZpZEZ1cm9u ZXNfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlkRnVyb25l c18vc3RhdHVzLzE0NjUzMzk0MDg3OTA1NjQ4NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5kZWNvbnN0cnVjdGlvbiB0byByZWNvbnN0cnVjdGlvbiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMXcwd0NTZDZEayI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzF3MHdD U2Q2RGs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVzdGEgSmFkZSBTaWx2ZXJhIChATkpT X0VSQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSlNfRVJBL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDY1MzU4MDI5NzQ3MTAxNjk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcml

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

More perspective of why this can’t go on ... Posted by robj3411 In all the biggest, important and goal related games Miami played this year, they are 0-5 & (add the bowl game and UNC they are 0 for their last 7. ) in 4 of those 5 games we had the famous manny first half swoon. Game 1- national game vs BAMA. National significance on the line- the result- a blow out loss… game 2-Mich St( probably the least significant of the 5 games) having lost every game to power 5 teams ooc and a chance to bounce back against a big ten team…. Complete collapse and loss. Really the defense quit in this game game 3- UVA- all our ACC and coastal goals still alive- come out completely flat and look uninspired in the first half….Loss game 4 UNC- biggest in conference rival, pay back game, manny 0-2 against UNC- result- another manny swoon and a loss to fall out of real contention in the coastal game 5 FSU- aaahhh rivalry game, still slim hope in the coastal- result- another trash first half performance, another 4th and forever Manny collapse to go along with the clock mismanagement at the end… coaching LOSS since when is 5 loses good enough… and why did we continue to pretend that these first half no shows aren’t manny’s fault at some level. Who gives a shit if you play hard in the 3rd and 4th qtr, when you spot theses teams 21pts in the first half? who cares if we won 5 of 6 when the season was over at 2-4

QUOTE OF THE DAY