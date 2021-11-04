Good Morning CaneSport 11.4.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night? No worries - you can still watch it here. And a big part of the show was an in-depth interview with D'Eriq King, who reveals an injury he suffered vs. 'Bama and his future plans.
Plus from yesterday afternoon be sure to check out what Manny Diaz and Jakai Clark were talking about.
This morning?
We've got a lot of content for you. Up first is Mike Harley's weekly blog with his take on Tyler Van Dyke and the team as UM ramps up preparations for the Georgia Tech game. And speaking of Georgia Tech, our Countdown To Kickoff show is up with Gary Ferman and JacketsOnline.com's Kelly Quinlan breaking down the game. And there's an update with freshman safety Kam Kinchens coming off his first start as well as some interesting comments from WR Key'Shawn Smith about Tyler Van Dyke. Plus we have some recruiting news, with local WR Mike Jackson getting renewed interest from the Canes and planning to be in the recruiting section this weekend.
We also have a hoops update for you, catching up with transfer Jordan Miller for his thoughts with the season around the corner.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Mike Harley blog: We have Manny Diaz's back
WR Mike Harley goes deep in his weekly CaneSport blog, talking about the most recent game and more.
Countdown To Kickoff Show: Miami vs. Georgia Tech
CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and JacketsOnline.com's Kelly Quinlan preview the Miami-Georgia Tech game.
Kinchens: I'm learning, and we're taking one-game-at-a-time approach
Kam Kinchens is providing excellent safety play in Year 1, and was solid in his first start last weekend.
Canes renew interest in WR, he’ll be at Georgia Tech game
This local WR has had an on-again, off-again UM recruitment, but the Canes have reached out again.
Key'Shawn Smith: Van Dyke throws it like a baseball, but it's perfect
WR Key'Shawn Smith had a big play on Friday and discusses this explosive Cane offense run by Tyler Van Dyke.
CaneSport TV: Up close with Jordan Miller
Transfer Jordan Miller should provide some scoring punch and physicality for the hoops team and shares his insight.
D'Eriq King on The Lamar Thomas Show: I hurt knee again in 'Bama game
QB D'Eriq King goes on The Lamar Thomas Show and talks about an injury vs. 'Bama, his future plans and more.
CaneSport Rewind: The Lamar Thomas Show
Former Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com team up to bring you The Lamar Thomas Show presented by All Canes on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
Manny Diaz talks team after Wed. practice: We've had a physical week
Don't miss what coach Manny Diaz was talking about after the team's Wednesday practice.
Jakai Clark: Better communication on O line has been main focus
Center Jakai Clark weighs in on the O line's progress and more heading into the Georgia Tech game.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Missed FG Against VA ... Posted by dalew2009
This play could really be the deciding factor of this season being a success vs a failure. Of course we need to win out, but if we do, that kick could be the difference in 9-3, Coastal champs, top 15 ranking, and recruiting momentum. And 8-4, 2nd or 3rd Coastal finish, maybe back end of top 25, meaningless bowl game, and potential coaching change.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!