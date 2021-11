Good Morning CaneSport 11.5.21

The Miami Hurricanes game against Georgia Tech is coming up fast with UM looking to win a third straight game and perhaps shore up Manny Diaz's job security even more. This morning? We break down our five burning questions heading into the game. And we also have two players breaking down their thoughts heading into the game - Deandre Johnson and Amari Carter. There's also our Inside Enemy Lines item with Kelly Quinlan of the Georgia Tech site answering our questions about the game.

Plus we have a recruiting update, catching up with 2023 DL Samuel M'Pemba who will be at Hard Rock Stadium and updates where things stand.

Plus from yesterday afternoon be sure to check out U Bet CaneSport with renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the Miami-Georgia Tech game and other top college contests this weekend. And we also had a recruiting update yesterday with 2023 local CB Rayquan Adkins, who added a UM offer (his first) and has his sights set on becoming a Cane.