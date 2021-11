Good Morning CaneSport 11.9.21

And stay tuned later today for updates with players, including Tyler Van Dyke.

It's Florida State week, of course, and there will be plenty of talk about that and this Cane team that's now won three in a row tonight on CaneSport Live. So be sure to tune in for that at 8 p.m.

Local DL teammates setting up official visit to Miami

Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons look like an FSU vs. UM battle if they play together in college, and we have the latest.

Tracking the commits: Results and statistics

CaneSport reached out to UM's commitments for their most recent results and statistics.

Hoops season tips off tonight, eyes first winning ACC season since 2017-18

The hoops season tips off tonight, and hopes are high UM can have its first winning ACC record since 2017-18.

Canes in the NFL: Week 9 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.

CaneSport TV: Up close with Sam Waardenburg

F/C Sam Waardenburg is back healthy and breaks down what he sees ahead with the hoops season tipping off tonight.

Canes add a long snapper: IMG's Gabe Landers takes Cane PWO offer

The Canes added a long snapper PWO to the class on Saturday, and we catch up with him for more on the decision.

Monday with Manny

Don't miss what Manny Diaz is talking about this morning after further review of the win Sat. and with FSU up next.

Rhett Lashlee addresses short yardage run calls up middle that didn't work

Coordinator Rhett Lashlee reflects on the Ga. Tech game, including short yardage runs that didn't work.

T-Rob: I haven't seen change in kids as it pertains to Canes recruiting

DB coach Travaris Robinson shares his perspective as the team gears up for the rivalry game in Tallahassee.