Good Morning CaneSport 12.1.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned tonight for The Lamar Thomas Show ... with so much in flux you want to make sure to tune into that.
And last night we had your CaneSport Live show, with CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman discussing the Canes' situation with fans. So if you missed that, you can still listen in to the podcast.
This morning?
First up we have an update on OL Matthew McCoy, who has set his UM official visit for this weekend and expects a visit from Miami Hurricanes OL coach Garin Justice today. He breaks down where things stand. And we also have an update on a trio of Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High School prospects, including a new name at linebacker who is expected to take his Cane official visit one of the next two weekends.
Plus yesterday we updated our big board of where things stand with prospects in this class and the Manny Diaz visit schedule. And we had an update on Wesley Bissainthe, who announces on Saturday, so you don't want to miss that. Plus check out what went on with Falentha Carswell's visit from 4 UM coaches including Diaz and where he stands, as well as our update with Isaiah Horton, who also got a Diaz visit yesterday.
We also broke down the Cane targets in the updated Rivals250 for 2023. Also the ACC released its list of All-ACC players and 8 Canes made the cut.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
OL sets UM official visit for this weekend, Garin Justice visiting today
This in-state OL is hosting Garin Justice for a visit today and has set his official Miami visit for this weekend.
New name at LB emerging, expected to take official visit
This LB is committed elsewhere but the Canes are coming on strong. Read on for the latest.
Carswell has "great" Diaz visit Tuesday; Ole Miss pushing
It’s been several years since coaches from a major college football program have landed at the Kaolin Field airstrip. So it created some buzz at Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County High School when a charter plane landed this morning and Cane coaches Manny Diaz, Garin Justice, Mike Rumph and Jorge Baez stepped onto the runway.
Horton gets answers from Diaz at in-home Tues., may wait until Feb. to sign
WR Isaiah Horton got an answer from Manny Diaz about the coaching situation and more during an in-home visit Tuesday.
Decision day for Bissainthe around corner as mad rush of coaches come in
Miami Central High School LB Wesley Bissainthe is set to announce his college decision Dec. 4 and we have the latest.
UPDATED: Where recruiting, visits stand now amid plenty of uncertainty
Here's a full breakdown of where things stand ... as of now ... with the current recruiting class.
ANALYSIS: Cane targets in the newly released 2023 Rivals250
We're not done with the Class of 2022 yet, of course, but recruiting waits for no one. And the new Rivals250 for the Class of 2023 was just released. We break down Cane targets on the list and where they stand at this very early junction.
CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/30
CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday with publisher Gary Ferman and fans. If you missed it, listen to the podcast.
8 Canes earn All-ACC honors led by Rambo, Scaife, Hedley
Eight Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with all-conference honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Miami has to get Mario or Lane. If not they are just forfeiting recruiting the next 2-3 years ... Posted by phillyDAU
We will forfeit our recruiting to FLA , FSU and the rest of the teams that invade FLA. if they keep Manny might as well shut the program down. Norvell is learning & Billy can recruit.
Miami and FSU have been lucky that Mullen was not a recruiter and he was still pulling guys Miami wanted. Imagine if they had somebody that could actually recruit. Well now they do
QUOTE OF THE DAY
