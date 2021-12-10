Good Morning CaneSport 12.10.21

First up, make a note to stay tuned on Sunday for our wrapup of an epic first official visit weekend under Mario Cristobal with commits and major targets coming to Coral Gables.

Jacurri Brown: It was great having "eye to eye" meeting with Cristobal

QB Jacurri Brown got his first face-to-face meeting with the new Miami Hurricanes coach yesterday.

Moten: I'm hearing from Cristobal every day, taking UM official visit

DT Ahmad Moten is feeling the love from the Canes. Don't miss the latest here.

Official visitor from last weekend getting push from T-Rob, Cristobal

CB Jaden Harris was one of the official visitors last weekend during Manny Diaz's last hurrah and updates the latest.

Gibson choosing between 3 possible visits, "coin flip" for what he'll do

It's a very interesting situation developing with Jayden Gibson, who is deciding if he'll visit Miami this weekend.

Radakovich shares vision for future of Cane athletics

Yesterday afternoon Dan Radakovich met with media and explained his vision for the future at Miami.

Radakovich officially named Vice President and Director of Athletics

UM has named Dan Radakovich as vice president and director of athletics.