 Good Morning CaneSport 12.10.21
football

Good Morning CaneSport 12.10.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY    

First up, make a note to stay tuned on Sunday for our wrapup of an epic first official visit weekend under Mario Cristobal with commits and major targets coming to Coral Gables.

This morning? We have a few recruiting updates for you. There's QB commit Jacurri Brown discussing his time with coach Mario Cristobal yesterday in Georgia. And we also have an interesting update with DT target Ahmad Moten as well as an update with CB target Jaden Harris. So check those out.

Yesterday during the day, of course, brought the news that Dan Radakovich was officially named Vice President and A.D. We also had a great look at his vision for the program as he moves forward.

And we had some insight yesterday afternoon into a tough decision for 4-star WR Jayden Gibson.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

Jacurri Brown: It was great having "eye to eye" meeting with Cristobal

QB Jacurri Brown got his first face-to-face meeting with the new Miami Hurricanes coach yesterday.

Moten: I'm hearing from Cristobal every day, taking UM official visit

DT Ahmad Moten is feeling the love from the Canes. Don't miss the latest here.

Official visitor from last weekend getting push from T-Rob, Cristobal

CB Jaden Harris was one of the official visitors last weekend during Manny Diaz's last hurrah and updates the latest.

Gibson choosing between 3 possible visits, "coin flip" for what he'll do

It's a very interesting situation developing with Jayden Gibson, who is deciding if he'll visit Miami this weekend.

Radakovich shares vision for future of Cane athletics

Yesterday afternoon Dan Radakovich met with media and explained his vision for the future at Miami.

Radakovich officially named Vice President and Director of Athletics

UM has named Dan Radakovich as vice president and director of athletics.

I still pinch myself every morning since the hire ... Posted by jarrett33

After all the years of mistakes, it seems like we just hijacked the college football world again.. Now with an athletic director who's a real CEO, a coach who works harder at His profession then we do at ours, and A commitment from the University and some of these new Financial players to make the University of Miami what it should always be!!

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

Coach Cristobal said I’ll learn more about the offense and what they’ll be doing this weekend.
— Jacurri Brown

{{ article.author_name }}