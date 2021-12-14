Good Morning CaneSport 12.14.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY

How SWAG is misused towards our program legacy ... Posted by al_canes73 Every year we hear the same lame question about UM football. "Does Miami have it's SWAG back"? The answer to that question is simple.... NO, because the definition most use and apply to UM has nothing to do with what UM "SWAG" actually was back in the day. I never remember hearing one player or coach from the past use that word "SWAG". UM wasn't trying to act like some cool, flamboyant magazine model. UM was more like a street gang or a renegade nation bent on taking over CFB. They wanted to beat, hurt, and embarrass our opponents. They had to be smarter, faster, and more ruthless than the teams we played, because we were a nobody. The UM SWAG I knew from back in the day was based on 3 things that I can see. 1. Many of our players came from competitive backgrounds that was very much in your face and filled with bravado. They came from places where it wasn't enough to just beat your opponent you wanted to embarrass them so they never thought to challenge you again. Well that type of all or nothing competitive spirit did not stop once guys got to UM. It was allowed to continue and even encouraged, as long as it led to winning (smart move Howard, Jimmy, and Dennis). All of the big time programs at the time was totally against displays of bravado or being brash with your opponents. UM was the 1st to allow their players to play on the edge 2. This is the most important one. UM was known to be very brash and disrespectful, yet honest towards opponents that were considered their superiors (Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Nebraska etc.........). Our teams would do things like call up players from opposing teams the night before games and tell them in no uncertain terms that we were going to kick their azz the next day.........then actually DO IT while talking more smack to them during the actual game. This wouldn't have been all that impressive if it were not for the fact that UM was doing this and was not considered a blue blood CFB team. It was akin to FAU or FIU calling up #1 Alabama or Oklahoma the night before the game and telling them that, they were going to knock their fking teeth out the next day.......THEN DO IT. 3. UM didn't care where they played an opponent. They were just as comfortable on the road as at home. They didn't care where the fight was, they just WANTED TO FIGHT. Our program was like a Charles Darwin survival of the fittest experiment GONE RIGHT!!

