Good Morning CaneSport 12.14.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY
You may call it the calm before the storm - yes, signing day is tomorrow. So tune in as early as 8 a.m. tomorrow for the signees to start rolling in.
And tonight we'll have our usual CaneSport Live show so tune in at 8 p.m. for that.
The dead period hit Sunday at midnight, so this is the time when guys on the fence are making final decisions. And stay tuned later today as we will continue trying to catch up with wherever the news takes us.
This morning? We have a couple of recruiting updates for you - both on players that recruited to Mario Cristobal at Oregon. So don't miss those stories on Jahlil Florence and Trejon Williams.
As far as the stories we put up during the day yesterday?
There was Mario Cristobal sharing his thoughts, and we also had an update on Chris Graves, who visited UM over the weekend, as well as some information on high profile TE Jaleel Skinner, who visited over the weekend as well. We also update the situation with Landon Ibieta and his Cane commit status and have a look at why Earl Little wasn't able to visit UM and where things stand there.
Also check out Woody Wommack and Adam Gorney looking at 4-star DE Nyjalik Kelly and making a prediction on where he will sign.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Oregon 4-star DB commit waiting till February to sign, hoping for UM offer
This Oregon DB commit hopes to land an offer at UM from Mario Cristobal and is waiting until Feb. to sign.
4-star Jahlil Florence landed Cane offer Sunday, updates status
CB Jahlil Florence was committed to Mario Cristobal at Oregon, and now UM has offered and we have the update.
Inside Earl Little's situation: Why he didn't visit UM, where things stand
We have the latest on high priority DB Earl Little Jr. and where things stand entering his Wednesday announcement.
Setting the record straight: The Landon Ibieta situation
With rumors swirling that Landon Ibieta isn’t hearing from UM, we have your update.
The skinny on Skinner: Why he visited UM this weekend, where things stand
Key TE recruit Jaleel Skinner, a 'Bama commit, took a Cane official visit this weekend.
NSD Preview: DE Nyjalik Kelly
Woody Wommack and Adam Gorney look at 4-star DE Nyjalik Kelly and make a prediction on where he will sign on Wed.
Inside the Chris Graves recruitment off his official visit
We have your Chris Graves update off his official visit to Miami.
Cristobal moving at a "million miles an hour" in first week
There certainly have not been any days at the beach quite yet or dinners out on South Beach. But Mario Cristobal has been home for about a week now and his excitement is building as he grinds out what he can of the current recruiting class.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
How SWAG is misused towards our program legacy ... Posted by al_canes73
Every year we hear the same lame question about UM football. "Does Miami have it's SWAG back"? The answer to that question is simple.... NO, because the definition most use and apply to UM has nothing to do with what UM "SWAG" actually was back in the day.
I never remember hearing one player or coach from the past use that word "SWAG". UM wasn't trying to act like some cool, flamboyant magazine model. UM was more like a street gang or a renegade nation bent on taking over CFB. They wanted to beat, hurt, and embarrass our opponents. They had to be smarter, faster, and more ruthless than the teams we played, because we were a nobody.
The UM SWAG I knew from back in the day was based on 3 things that I can see.
1. Many of our players came from competitive backgrounds that was very much in your face and filled with bravado. They came from places where it wasn't enough to just beat your opponent you wanted to embarrass them so they never thought to challenge you again. Well that type of all or nothing competitive spirit did not stop once guys got to UM. It was allowed to continue and even encouraged, as long as it led to winning (smart move Howard, Jimmy, and Dennis). All of the big time programs at the time was totally against displays of bravado or being brash with your opponents. UM was the 1st to allow their players to play on the edge
2. This is the most important one. UM was known to be very brash and disrespectful, yet honest towards opponents that were considered their superiors (Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Nebraska etc.........). Our teams would do things like call up players from opposing teams the night before games and tell them in no uncertain terms that we were going to kick their azz the next day.........then actually DO IT while talking more smack to them during the actual game. This wouldn't have been all that impressive if it were not for the fact that UM was doing this and was not considered a blue blood CFB team. It was akin to FAU or FIU calling up #1 Alabama or Oklahoma the night before the game and telling them that, they were going to knock their fking teeth out the next day.......THEN DO IT.
3. UM didn't care where they played an opponent. They were just as comfortable on the road as at home. They didn't care where the fight was, they just WANTED TO FIGHT.
Our program was like a Charles Darwin survival of the fittest experiment GONE RIGHT!!
QUOTE OF THE DAY
I'm going about a million miles per hour as you can imagine. There's work to do. But the excitement, the juice around it, is absolutely incredible.
— Mario Cristobal