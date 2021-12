Good Morning CaneSport 12.16.21

Well, of course we are already looking ahead. So that means we're breaking down the targets that are waiting until February to sign that UM has already started to pursue.

ANALYSIS: UM has a lot of leftover targets that didn't sign Wednesday

There are a lot of Cane targets that remain available who did not sign Wednesday. We break it down.

Cristobal shares his thoughts on signing class, sees 16-20 taken in end

Mario Cristobal put together this December signing class in 10 days on the job and shares his thoughts today.

CAPSULE LOOK: Miami Hurricanes early signing class

We have your capsule breakdown of the early signees.

Inside look: Kelly had committed Sunday, breaks down Cane decision

After his signing day ceremony, Nyjalik Kelly broke down what went into it.

Nyjalik Kelly, off UM weekend visit, is now officially a Cane

DE Nyjalik Kelly has signed with Miami, a huge addition to the class.

The Inside Story: Jaden Harris was silent commit to Diaz, stuck by Canes

We catch up with Jaden for a closer look at how this came to be today, and yes, he was a silent Manny Diaz commit.

Canes get signing day addition with Jaden Harris, much-needed CB talent

Mario Cristobal closed the deal, and Manny Diaz started the process with Jaden Harris, who announced for UM on Wednesday.

Khamauri Rogers has signed, ahead of schedule off ACL tear

The Miami Hurricanes stuck by CB commitment Khamauri Rogers after he tore his ACL early this season. And Rogers stuck by Miami when Mario Cristobal was hired Dec. 6.

REACTION: Bissainthe, Roland Smith break it down after LB signs with Canes

CaneSport catches up with Wesley Bissainthe and Miami Central coach Roland Smith after the LB's signing ceremony.

Bissainthe signs: Cristobal "trying to change things around"

Wesley Bissainthe is a big piece of this signing day class at a major position of need.

Markeith Williams on board as a Cane signee

Williams adds a rangy safety to the Cane class.

Chris Graves sticks by Canes, signs

At one point in October, it appeared likely that Chris Graves wouldn't stick in this Cane recruiting class. But he did and has big upside.

Another signee is in: Isaiah Horton gives UM a physical, playmaking WR

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High School WR Isaiah Horton is ready to be the next playmaking Miami Hurricanes wide receiver.

1st signee in: Jacurri Brown signed 1st thing this a.m., ready to compete

Quarterback U has its next quarterback.