Good Morning CaneSport 12.2.21

If you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, it's not too late - you can still tune in for the podcast.

And this morning we have a recruiting story for you with FIU OL transfer Miles Frazier, who has a UM offer, has spoken with Cane coaches and will visit. So be sure to check that out. There's also an update on Ahmad Moten, who has picked up a Cane offer and got a visit from Jess Simpson.

Plus we have our updated big board of recruiting, so you can see where everyone stands amid the uncertainty going on at UM right now.

Yesterday we also had an update with Alabama CB transfer Marcus Banks, who is considering the Canes and met with T-Rob, plus the news of Tyler Van Dyke earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors, with James Williams placing third in defensive rookie voting. Also check out your recap and reaction off the Canes' hoops win at Penn State last night.