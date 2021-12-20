Good Morning CaneSport 12.20.21
This morning don't miss Gary Ferman's column taking a look back at Mario Cristobal's long road to the head coaching job at Miami. And in recruiting news we catch up with Oregon DT transfer Jayson Jones, considered one of the Ducks most promising young defenders this past season. With Mario Cristobal pushing, could he wind up at Miami? Don't miss what he's saying.
And this morning we also have an interesting update with 4-star OT Josh Conerly Jr., who is setting up a Miami official visit in January and has the Canes pushing hard. Plus we continue our updates on 2023 prospects getting offers, with 4-star OT Johnny Williams IV weighing in.
From over the weekend?
There was quite a bit of recruiting news from Friday, with UM adding TE Jaleel Skinner in a huge win over Alabama ... and the Canes also getting a key USC DL transfer in Jacob Lichtenstein. We have the big Skinner news plus his IMG coach talking about what it means for UM to have him on board. And we also catch up with Lichtenstein and also have the take of Mark Guandolo, who coached him four years in high school and helped him during the transfer process.
On Saturday morning? We had an interesting update on Dave Iuli, an Oregon OL commit that Mario Cristobal is targeting. He's set to visit in January with a couple of other guys that were Oregon commits, so don't miss that update. And on Sunday we had an update on Josh Conerly Jr., a 4-star OL set to visit in January. So check that out, too.
And yesterday we had an update on Cristobal sending out a couple of 2023 QB offers, with one of them weighing in that's very interested in the Canes. Plus we had an analysis of the most impactful signees in the class, so check that out as well.
Oregon DT transfer has Zoom with Cristobal, says Miami "has a good chance"
This Oregon DT transfer is getting a big push from Mario Cristobal and updates where things stand.
OPINION: Cristobal's long road to the head coach's office
It took 21 years from start to finish for Mario Cristobal to land at the place he always targeted.
4-star OT setting UM Jan. visit: Cristobal, Mirabal reason I'm interested
This 4-star OT plans to visit Miami next month and says UM is on his radar for a simple reason: Cristobal and Mirabal.
OL gets offer from Mirabal: “I was amazed”
The Canes aren’t just focused on the Class of 2022 or the portal. There are some 2023 offers going out, too.
QB lands offer from Cristobal: "It's a great program"
No offensive coordinator? No problem. Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal gave out his first QB offers Saturday. Check it out.
ANALYSIS: Miami's Most Impactful Signees
CaneSport analyzes the five most impactful signees from the early signing period.
Iuli to take January Cane visit with two others who pledged to Oregon
OL Dave Iuli is set to visit UM in January with a couple of others that had pledged to Oregon and updates the latest.
Coach's Take: Lichtenstein a great athlete, excellent fit at Miami
We take a closer look at what Jacob Lichtenstein brings to UM with insight from his high school coach.
Coach's Take: Miami's landed a dynamic playmaker in Jaleel Skinner
Bradenton IMG Academy WR/TE coach Desmond Tardy knew a surprise could come with TE Jaleel Skinner’s announcement. He weighs in on his star player becoming a Cane and what it means for Miami.
Jaleel Skinner signs with UM in huge recruiting win for Canes over Bama
Jaleel Skinner was a surprise UM visitor last weekend and has completed his 'Bama flip by signing with UM.
USC DL transfer is a Cane: "I wanted a fresh start"
The last USC transfer that chose the Miami Hurricanes out of the NCAA transfer portal worked out pretty well - that was Bubba Bolden. And now UM is targeting similar success with Trojans DL transfer Jacob Lichtenstein.
Let's remember to enjoy the ride..it's going to be wild the next 5-7 years ... Posted by caned
Cristobal will nail recruiting/talent acquisition like rarely done here before. He waited/was luck that Miami finally got their stuff together to pour resources into the program which was the only missing piece other than a HC with the work ethic/energy to take advantage. We may not win the Coastal every year and we will undoubtedly lose a few games that we should not in today's world of CFB, but I will bet anyone lots of money that 10-2 will be the average, 12-0 can happen, and 9-3 would feel slightly disappointing again. 8-4 will be the floor. Think about that vs. the past 15 years. Most importantly, after so much frustration, I am excited and actually relaxed about where we are and suggest everyone sits back and enjoys the show.
