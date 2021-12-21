Good Morning CaneSport 12.21.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
What's up for you this morning?
Well first up we have a trio of recruiting stories.
Be sure to check out our update on DT Ahmad Moten, who will have UM in his top 5 that's announced today. So just where do the Canes factor in? He talks about that and more. Then there's also an update with another February signee, Jamarrien Burt, who says he's hearing from the Canes and that UM wants him to visit. So check out that situation as well. Plus we catch up with 4-star 2023 DL Hunter Osborne, out of Alabama, who had an interesting message to Mario Cristobal before landing a Cane offer.
And there's also our U Bet CaneSport feature with Lee Sterling breaking down betting angles. So be sure to tune in for that. We also had the news that the Cane baseball team garnered a top-25 preseason ranking from Collegiate Baseball for the seventh time in the last eight years. And there's your recap and reaction off last night's Cane hoops 10-point win over Stetson.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Canes to make Moten's top 5, visit coming in January
Ahmad Moten has emerged as a top target for Mario Cristobal, and we update the latest here including his decision date.
4-star Alabama DL prospect to Cristobal before getting offer: "Go Canes!"
This 4-star DL from Alabama landed an offer from Mario Cristobal and weighs in on where things stand.
In-state standout signing in Feb., hearing from Canes
This February signee is in touch with the Canes and breaks down where things stand.
U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: Handicapping Miami vs. Washington State
Renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the upcoming Cane bowl game and more.
McGusty's 27 points on 9 three-pointers pace UM in 82-72 win over Stetson
We have your game recap and postgame reaction off the Canes' win over Stetson Dec. 20.
Canes baseball ranked No. 23 in preseason by Collegiate Baseball
The Miami Hurricanes are No. 23 in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 NCAA Division 1 Pre-Season Poll, the publication announced Monday. The Hurricanes garnered a top-25 preseason ranking for the seventh time in the last eight years.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Building a recruiting machine ... Posted by saltycane
Nick Saban is the greatest salesman CFB has ever seen and he obviously has a formula (it’s a full team effort)for recruiting that Kirby Smart and Jimbo have replicated to some success. If Mario can do a similar job we should be in the mix every year. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!