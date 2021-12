Good Morning CaneSport 12.22.21

This morning?

First up we have a great final blog with Mike Harley, who will depart UM after playing in the bowl game. He talks about Mario Cristobal, picks his top receiver for next season and much more. So don't miss that.

We also have a couple of recruiting stories. First up is something you don't see every day - a recruit who thinks he's calling one school to set up a visit and winds up with a visit to a different school. Yes, that happened. And there's also an interesting update on an Oklahoma OL commitment that Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are pushing to flip. So see what he's saying about that.

Plus there's our weekly Canes in the NFL item tracking former UM players' performances.

And we have a story from during the day yesterday on Bryan McClendon, who CaneSport previously said is expected to be named the new wide receivers coach at Miami and is Oregon's current interim head coach. While he won't confirm he's coming to UM to rejoin Mario Cristobal, the University of Miami student directory has a different tale to tell.

Meanwhile UM entered COVID protocols with sources telling us yesterday three to five players have tested positive. So we will have to see if that affects the bowl game, but for now it's still full steam ahead to face Washington State.