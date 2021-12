Good Morning CaneSport 12.23.21

This morning?

First up is our way too early look at the 2022 offensive depth chart, including some conjecture on where we might see some transfer impacts.

There's also a CaneSport TV presentation this morning: Inside The Lines talking Cristobal the recruiter with Gary Ferman and Adam Gorney.

And we also have a couple of recruiting stories today. First up is an update with 4-star Payton Kirkland, who is hearing from Miami coaches daily. We also catch up with in-state DE Gavin Hill, who landed a recent Cane offer, for where things stand with UM.

Plus from yesterday we have an update on a high priority 2023 5-star OL, TJ Shanahan, as well as a closer look at just why local 2023 DE Rueben Bain, who had 29 sacks this past season, is important to Mario Cristobal's first full recruiting class.