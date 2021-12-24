Good Morning CaneSport 12.24.21

It's always fun this time of year to look ahead, right? So this morning, on the heels of our way too early offensive depth chart from yesterday, we have our projected 2022 defensive depth chart ... also note that we also are using a 4-3 alignment right now but UM could transition to a 3-4. There's also CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answering all your Christmas week questions, so check that out.

And then there are also a couple of new recruiting stories this morning.

First up? An update on a late signee, 4-star DT Christen Miller, who just landed a Cane offer and will take an official visit to Coral Gables in January.

And we talk with OL Madden Sanker, a 4-star 2023 OL who had offer at Oregon and now has one at Miami. He fills in where things stand. And then we also catch up with another 2023 OL target, 4-star Isaiah Robinson. He always wanted to play at Miami and talks about that and where UM fits into his picture as of now.

And if you missed it from yesterday in the early hours you can listen to Gary Ferman talking with Larry Bluestein about the Cane program under Mario Cristobal.