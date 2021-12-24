 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 12.24.21
football

Good Morning CaneSport 12.24.21

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY      

It's always fun this time of year to look ahead, right? So this morning, on the heels of our way too early offensive depth chart from yesterday, we have our projected 2022 defensive depth chart ... also note that we also are using a 4-3 alignment right now but UM could transition to a 3-4. There's also CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answering all your Christmas week questions, so check that out.

And then there are also a couple of new recruiting stories this morning.

First up? An update on a late signee, 4-star DT Christen Miller, who just landed a Cane offer and will take an official visit to Coral Gables in January.

And we talk with OL Madden Sanker, a 4-star 2023 OL who had offer at Oregon and now has one at Miami. He fills in where things stand. And then we also catch up with another 2023 OL target, 4-star Isaiah Robinson. He always wanted to play at Miami and talks about that and where UM fits into his picture as of now.

And if you missed it from yesterday in the early hours you can listen to Gary Ferman talking with Larry Bluestein about the Cane program under Mario Cristobal.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES      

DT lands Cane offer, will take January official visit

This DT landed a Cane scholarship offer Thursday and says it's not too late for UM to win out.

Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your Christmas week questions answered

CaneSport publisher takes on all your questions with Christmas week here. Don't miss his take on the team and more.


ANALYSIS: Way too early defensive depth chart

It's always fun this time of year to look ahead, right? Here's our projected 2022 defensive depth chart.

4-star OL had offer at Oregon, now has one at Miami

This 2023 OL from Georgia weighs in on where the Canes stand now that he has a Miami offer.

OT gets offer from Mirabal: UM always school I wanted to go to

This OL from Texas has added a Cane offer and shares where UM fits into his picture now.

Gary Ferman with Larry Blustein

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman talks with Larry Blustein about the Canes under Mario Cristobal. So tune in.

TWEETS OF THE DAY     

VIDEO OF THE DAY      

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY      

I wanna give props to Mike Harley ... Posted by HJCane

This guy got ripped by me and others when he gave that interview press conference and said something about half ass practice or film study, I don't recall what he said but it was real dumb. I ripped him pretty good in a thread I started. BUT Mike Harley isn't a quitter. He wasn't playing well just like Wiggins and Pope. But Mike didn't give up, worked harder, became our #1 WR and played some pretty decent ball for us these past 2 seasons. Really since that press conference he made the choice to get his head right. Some games he was terrific and some so-so but I respect a young man who worked harder, tried harder, and gave his all and I do believe Mike gave his all. I wish the young man well. Don't know if NFL is in his future but I've been surprised before. Wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

QUOTE OF THE DAY      

When he [Alex Mirabal] offered I was really happy because before I started getting recruited Miami was a school I really wanted to go to. So getting that offer was nice.
— 4-star 2023 OL Isaiah Robinson

Lastly, Have a great day!

