Good Morning CaneSport 12.24.21

WHAT’S UP TODAY
It's always fun this time of year to look ahead, right? So this morning, on the heels of our way too early offensive depth chart from yesterday, we have our projected 2022 defensive depth chart ... also note that we also are using a 4-3 alignment right now but UM could transition to a 3-4. There's also CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answering all your Christmas week questions, so check that out.
And then there are also a couple of new recruiting stories this morning.
First up? An update on a late signee, 4-star DT Christen Miller, who just landed a Cane offer and will take an official visit to Coral Gables in January.
And we talk with OL Madden Sanker, a 4-star 2023 OL who had offer at Oregon and now has one at Miami. He fills in where things stand. And then we also catch up with another 2023 OL target, 4-star Isaiah Robinson. He always wanted to play at Miami and talks about that and where UM fits into his picture as of now.
And if you missed it from yesterday in the early hours you can listen to Gary Ferman talking with Larry Bluestein about the Cane program under Mario Cristobal.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
DT lands Cane offer, will take January official visit
This DT landed a Cane scholarship offer Thursday and says it's not too late for UM to win out.
Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your Christmas week questions answered
CaneSport publisher takes on all your questions with Christmas week here. Don't miss his take on the team and more.
ANALYSIS: Way too early defensive depth chart
It's always fun this time of year to look ahead, right? Here's our projected 2022 defensive depth chart.
4-star OL had offer at Oregon, now has one at Miami
This 2023 OL from Georgia weighs in on where the Canes stand now that he has a Miami offer.
OT gets offer from Mirabal: UM always school I wanted to go to
This OL from Texas has added a Cane offer and shares where UM fits into his picture now.
Gary Ferman with Larry Blustein
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman talks with Larry Blustein about the Canes under Mario Cristobal. So tune in.
TWEETS OF THE DAY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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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VIDEO OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
I wanna give props to Mike Harley ... Posted by HJCane
This guy got ripped by me and others when he gave that interview press conference and said something about half ass practice or film study, I don't recall what he said but it was real dumb. I ripped him pretty good in a thread I started. BUT Mike Harley isn't a quitter. He wasn't playing well just like Wiggins and Pope. But Mike didn't give up, worked harder, became our #1 WR and played some pretty decent ball for us these past 2 seasons. Really since that press conference he made the choice to get his head right. Some games he was terrific and some so-so but I respect a young man who worked harder, tried harder, and gave his all and I do believe Mike gave his all. I wish the young man well. Don't know if NFL is in his future but I've been surprised before. Wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
When he [Alex Mirabal] offered I was really happy because before I started getting recruited Miami was a school I really wanted to go to. So getting that offer was nice.
— 4-star 2023 OL Isaiah Robinson