Good Morning CaneSport 12.27.21

This morning we have several stories on the site for you. And first up is The John Ruiz Interview: Part I, where CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman goes one on one with John Ruiz, the Miami lawyer and businessman who has come out of nowhere with big dreams to build a new stadium for University of Miami football. Who is he? Where has he been al these years? Check that out.

Also with 2021 coming to a close is our look back at the top 10 Cane moments of the past year - it was quite a year of change for UM.

Then we also have a couple of new recruiting items for you, with updates on a pair of 4-star OL targets who have now landed Cane offers - so see what Chase Bisontis and Cayden Green are saying about where UM fits into their pictures now that Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal are on them.

We also had more recruiting news from over the weekend. There was our Christmas Day update on AJ Salley, who for his Christmas present got a trip to visit UM. And we also had an update on a top Miami Columbus prospect the Canes are after, TJ Capers, and where things stand with him considering the Columbus connection of Cristobal and Mirabal. So don't miss that either.