Good Morning CaneSport 12.29.21
WHAT’S UP TODAY
First up this morning? We have your postseason blog with CB Tyrique Stevenson. While many expect he will return to Miami, he says it's 50-50 if he'll go pro. He breaks down his thought process, what information he's leaning on to decide and more. So be sure to check that out.
Then we also have our analysis of 3 under the radar defensive players that need to step up in 2022, the second in our series following yesterday's 3 offensive under the radar players item.
In recruiting? We update a 4-star out of state LB who picked up a Cane offer Dec. 24 and plans to visit. We also catch up with a local 4-star RB who had an offer from the Manny Diaz era, and he says Mario Cristobal will be recruiting him as well. So check that out.
There's also a hoops update, with the Canes set to face NC State tonight and only ACC games remaining in the regular season. And from yesterday be sure to check out the latest on former Oregon commit Dave Iuli, who now could wind up a Cane in February.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Tyrique Stevenson Blog: 50-50 if I'll be back, I'm still figuring it out
Tyrique Stevenson gives an inside look in his weekly CaneSport.com blog.
Out of state 4-star LB lands Cane offer: "I'll definitely visit Miami"
This 2023 LB landed a Cane offer the day before Christmas and updates where Miami fits into his picture now.
ANALYSIS: 3 under the radar defensive players that need to step up in 2022
We look at three returning Canes who need to ... and can ... make huge impacts if they step up to the plate in 2022.
Local 4-star RB with offer from Diaz: UM's still going to be recruiting me
This local 2023 RB landed a Cane offer from Manny Diaz and updates where things stand with Mario Cristobal at the helm.
ANALYSIS: Hoops road to a successful ACC season starts tonight
The ACC-only portion of the schedule kicks in tonight, and the Canes hope to continue struggling NC State's woes.
Four-star OL Dave Iuli knows of January visits
Dave Iuli is a former Oregon commit who now is looking very hard at Miami.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Bummed out ... Posted by Raising Cane41
Man I am bummed out that we won’t get to see our canes play in the bowl game. I was really looking forward to it!!! Have to wait so long to see them play again…at my age nothing is guaranteed so I hope I get to see the Mario era commence next year!
QUOTE OF THE DAY
