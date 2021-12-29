Good Morning CaneSport 12.29.21

First up this morning? We have your postseason blog with CB Tyrique Stevenson. While many expect he will return to Miami, he says it's 50-50 if he'll go pro. He breaks down his thought process, what information he's leaning on to decide and more. So be sure to check that out.

Then we also have our analysis of 3 under the radar defensive players that need to step up in 2022, the second in our series following yesterday's 3 offensive under the radar players item.

In recruiting? We update a 4-star out of state LB who picked up a Cane offer Dec. 24 and plans to visit. We also catch up with a local 4-star RB who had an offer from the Manny Diaz era, and he says Mario Cristobal will be recruiting him as well. So check that out.

There's also a hoops update, with the Canes set to face NC State tonight and only ACC games remaining in the regular season. And from yesterday be sure to check out the latest on former Oregon commit Dave Iuli, who now could wind up a Cane in February.