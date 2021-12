Good Morning CaneSport 12.3.21

This morning we have an update on 4-star RB Javontae Barnes , who the Canes are making a big push for and hosted Eric Hickson at his house this week. He's planning to take a Cane official visit, so check out the latest here. And we also catch up with DT Quentel Jones, who is in a holding pattern for a committable offer but continues to hear from Jess Simpson. He's one to monitor heading into signing day as well and we have the latest with him.

Ibieta meets with Diaz, says if coaching change he'd likely wait till Feb.

WR Landon Ibieta hosted UM coaches including Manny Diaz and updates their discussion and where things stand.

4-star RB hosts Hickson, assuming no shakeup will visit UM

RB Javontae Barnes hosted Eric Hickson and has set up an official visit to Miami.

Ga. DT still hearing from Simpson, remains high on Canes

This out of state DT is talking with Jess Simpson every week and expects to find out his final UM status soon.

Graves hosts Diaz Thurs.; UF, LSU, UNC pushing

CB Chris Graves is a Cane commit who had Manny Diaz visit today, but others are working to get into the picture.

Diaz schedules in-home visit for Sunday with West Coast Cal commit

Manny Diaz and Garin Justice have set up an in-home visit in California for Sunday.

UPDATED: Where recruiting, visits stand now amid plenty of uncertainty

Get a closer look at Manny Diaz's visit schedule and where things stand in recruiting with this comprehensive snapshot.

Van Dyke on Thurs.: Diaz did a great job with us this year

QB Tyler Van Dyke was the ACC's Rookie of the Year and he weighed in on several subjects including Manny Diaz on Thursday.