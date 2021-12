Good Morning CaneSport 12.30.21

And, of course, there was the start of UM's run of ACC basketball games late last night. So we have your story on that as well.

5-star Inniss getting full-court press from Cristobal

WR Brandon Inniss provides some interesting insight into his UM recruitment ... and some players he wants to play with.

DB lands Cane offer, will attend Elite Prospect Day Jan. 22

This in-state 2024 DB landed a Cane offer this week and breaks down where things stand.

Why At The U: Why Tyler Van Dyke can win Heisman in 2022

In our 5-part "Why At The U" series, we first tackle why we think Tyler Van Dyke can win the Heisman next season.

Alex Mirabal has gotten right to work in recruiting: 17 offers given out

Alex Mirabal hasn't wasted much time on the job for the Miami Hurricanes.

Four-star DE Stewart breaks down top three

Ryan Wright catches up with 2022 defensive end Shemar Stewart to break down his top three of Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Missing 2 due to COVID protocols, hoops battles back to beat NC State

We have your update on how UM's game against NC State went, including feedback from coach Jim Larranaga and players.