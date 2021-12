Good Morning CaneSport 12.7.21

And Khamauri Rogers and Jacurri Brown are commits that shared their thoughts and their status as well.

Plus several Oregon commits also confirmed their Cane interest to us yesterday (click links for today's updates on them): Landon Hullaby , TJ Dudley , Cameron Williams and Devon Jackson.

But the news of the day is really the news of yesterday. With the hiring of Mario Cristobal we had an incredible assortment of stories.

To hold you over this morning we have a story from Jim Martz looking back at UM's recent lack of success with head coaches .

Stay tuned today as Mario Cristobal will hold his introductory press conference at 10 a.m. and we will have you fully covered.

ANALYSIS: Cristobal needs to end cycle of head coach firings at Miami

With Manny Diaz dismissed and Mario Cristobal taking over, Jim Martz takes a historical look at UM's head coaches.

ANALYSIS: The returning roster and how Cristobal can add space for recruits

We take a closer look at the returning roster for an idea of how many new players Mario Cristobal can fit in Year 1.

5-star WR has UM in final 3, setting up Cane official visit this weekend

Mario Cristobal now has UM very much in the hunt with a 5-star WR.

Off Miss. State visit, Rogers still wants to be Cane ... if he's wanted

We have some interesting insight into where things stand with 4-star Cane commitment Khamauri Rogers.

Cristobal conversation helps firm up Jacurri Brown's Miami commitment

QB commitment Jacurri Brown had some concerns in the last couple of weeks. Now? Read on.

With Cristobal hire chance higher with Nyjalik Kelly: "Mario's a great guy"

With Mario Cristobal's hire the chances with Nyjalik Kelly have improved.

The Miami Hurricanes have a new head coach: Cristobal confirmed taking job

Mario Cristobal, who many hope can be the savior for Miami's struggling program, has agreed to terms with UM.

Ore. DB commit looking to visit UM this weekend: "Cristobal a great coach"

This Oregon commitment wants to visit UM this weekend and would be a flip candidate if Cristobal wants him.

Oregon LB commit says UM has chance to flip him: "I love coach Cristobal"

This Alabama 4-star LB is an Oregon commit who is now considering following Mario Cristobal to Miami.

Oregon OT pledge who had visited UM to decommit, Miami in a good spot

This Tex. OT was an Oregon commitment who visited UM officially, and now it looks like Miami could be in great shape.

Recruit who chose Oregon over UM leaves door open to a flip

With Mario Cristobal coming from Oregon to UM, this LB who took visits to both schools could wind up doing the same.

With Cristobal coming to UM, area DT says chances for Canes "really high"

DT Ahmad Moten is excited about the Canes with Mario Cristobal coming on board and updates where he stands.

With assumption Cristobal is new coach Earl Little Jr says Canes back in it

The Canes are back in the mix for top prospect Earl Little Jr. with the expectation Mario Cristobal will be UM's coach.

Manny Diaz era at Miami is over, Cristobal hiring up next

After weeks of speculation, the Manny Diaz era at Miami is over.