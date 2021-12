Good Morning CaneSport 12.8.21

Stay tuned tonight for The Lamar Thomas Show, which promises to be epic given his ties to Mario Cristobal. So don't miss that at 8 p.m. And of course you can still tune in to CaneSport Live's podcast if you missed that show last night.

Local high school coaches see Cristobal keeping top talent home

We catch up with several local high school coaches for their reaction to Mario Cristobal's hiring and what it means.

Cristobal visiting Oregon OL commit today at school, then taking in-home

This Texas OL committed to Mario Cristobal at Oregon, and now Cristobal is trying to sway him to Miami.

CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 12/7

CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday with publisher Gary Ferman and fans. If you missed it, listen to the podcast.

Cristobal visits Miami Central High on Tues. looking to shore up Bissainthe

Mario Cristobal made a major recruiting stop today at Miami Central and we have the breakdown.

At home with Cristobals: Brother Lou weighs in, mom waits for the big news

A big surprise awaits Mom as an older brother dishes on the pride of seeing his competitive sibling arrive at The U.

Cristobal shares his vision for Miami's future at opening press conference

Newly hired coach Mario Cristobal breaks down his decision to take the Miami job and shares his vision for the program.

Romberg, Gonzalez see bright future with Cristobal leading program

CaneSport catches up with former Canes Brett Romberg and Joaquin Gonzalez for their thoughts on Mario Cristobal's hire.

Legendary Cane coach Jimmy Johnson excited about Cristobal hire

Legendary Cane coach Jimmy Johnson shares his thoughts on the Mario Cristobal hire.