Good Morning CaneSport 12.9.21

WR almost decommitted; now solid/visiting this weekend with other commits

This commitment almost sent out one of the dreaded "I'm opening things up" tweets, but is glad he didn't.

Several Oregon commits not takes for Canes

Mario Cristobal is making some decisive moves on the recruiting trail, including with his former Oregon commits.

First offer in Class of 2023 from new Cane staff goes out to Utah OL

This Utah OT landed a Cane offer on Wed. and shares his thoughts.

After "great" visit with Cristobal, Mirabal, OT opens up recruitment

Cameron Williams entered today an Oregon commit, but after meeting with Mario Cristobal he has now decommitted.

Off Cristobal in-home visit with Little there's "a chance" for Canes

High priority DB Earl Little got a home visit from Mario Cristobal and we have your feedback coming out of that.

5 Cane coaches including Cristobal meet with Shemar Stewart on Wed.

Shemar Stewart got a lot of love from the Canes on Wednesday.

Breaking down the Cane targets & commits on the postseason Rivals250

The postseason Rivals250 is out, and we break down the Cane targets and commits that made the cut.

McGusty's 29 points leads UM to win vs. overmatched Lipscomb, 76-59

Kam McGusty had a career high 29 points and UM beat overmatched Lipscomb. Get your recap and reaction.

Work ethic confirmed: Cristobal ends interview to go recruit

How hard is Cristobal grinding? Well he hung up on a radio interview because it was time to start his morning recruiting

Former Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, bring you The Lamar Thomas Show on Wednesdays, and you can tune into the podcast.

Canes in the NFL: Week 13 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.