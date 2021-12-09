Good Morning CaneSport 12.9.21
This morning? There's an interesting update on WR commit Isaiah Horton, who almost decommitted a week ago but has now been shored up. And we have an update on Earl Little Jr. off his in-home visit from Mario Cristobal, an in-home visit with Cameron Williams that helped lead to his Oregon decommitment ... see where he stands now ... as well as news on a decisive move Mario Cristobal made with some of his former Oregon commits who wanted to visit UM this weekend. Plus there's an update on UM's first 2023 offer that's gone out from the new staff as well as our weekly Canes in the NFL item.
Plus we broke down the top Cane targets in the postseason Rivals250 that was released and where things stand ... plus Mario Cristobal's visit plans. So check that out. And we had an update on Shemar Stewart, who got a visit at school from 5 Cane coaches including Mario Cristobal on Wednesday.
And we also had an interesting story on Mario Cristobal cutting off a radio host to go start his morning recruiting rounds. Hoops fans can check out the team's performance in its win over Lipscomb last night as well.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
WR almost decommitted; now solid/visiting this weekend with other commits
This commitment almost sent out one of the dreaded "I'm opening things up" tweets, but is glad he didn't.
Several Oregon commits not takes for Canes
Mario Cristobal is making some decisive moves on the recruiting trail, including with his former Oregon commits.
First offer in Class of 2023 from new Cane staff goes out to Utah OL
This Utah OT landed a Cane offer on Wed. and shares his thoughts.
After "great" visit with Cristobal, Mirabal, OT opens up recruitment
Cameron Williams entered today an Oregon commit, but after meeting with Mario Cristobal he has now decommitted.
Off Cristobal in-home visit with Little there's "a chance" for Canes
High priority DB Earl Little got a home visit from Mario Cristobal and we have your feedback coming out of that.
5 Cane coaches including Cristobal meet with Shemar Stewart on Wed.
Shemar Stewart got a lot of love from the Canes on Wednesday.
Breaking down the Cane targets & commits on the postseason Rivals250
The postseason Rivals250 is out, and we break down the Cane targets and commits that made the cut.
McGusty's 29 points leads UM to win vs. overmatched Lipscomb, 76-59
Kam McGusty had a career high 29 points and UM beat overmatched Lipscomb. Get your recap and reaction.
Work ethic confirmed: Cristobal ends interview to go recruit
How hard is Cristobal grinding? Well he hung up on a radio interview because it was time to start his morning recruiting
CaneSport Rewind: The Lamar Thomas Show
Former Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com, bring you The Lamar Thomas Show on Wednesdays, and you can tune into the podcast.
Canes in the NFL: Week 13 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes.
We finally have a head coach with enough upside to be patient. ... Posted by 6882
I really think we have a better version of Butch. If it takes Mario time, so be it. He’ll get there. If not, then it is what it is. This is our guy.
