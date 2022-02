Good Morning CaneSport 2.10.22

Make sure you stay tuned later this morning with new coordinators Josh Gattis and Kevin Steele scheduled for their first meeting with the Miami media. Those stories should be on the site by 11 a.m.

And from yesterday afternoon, of course, we had the breaking news that Frank Ponce will be UM's new quarterbacks coach.

First up this morning?

We talk with RB Don Chaney, who updates his status coming off injury and talks about the new Cane coaches, among other things.

We also have some recruiting news. And it starts with a Georgia 4-star CB commitment who was recruited there by new Cane DB coach Jahmile Addae. Addae's recruited him since 8th grade, so does that put UM in this? Don't miss that. Plus we catch up with Jurrion Dickey, who we recently reported landed a Cane offer and is a big fisherman ... which has him high on UM. So why another update now? Well, he was on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and we update why and his reaction.

And of course from last night be sure to check out our comprehensive coverage of the hoops win vs. Georgia Tech.