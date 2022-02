Good Morning CaneSport 2.15.22

First up this morning?

Some big recruiting news on 5-star David Hicks, who is overall rated the nation's No. 2 prospect regardless of position behind only QB Arch Manning. So don't miss what Hicks is saying about Miami, including his upcoming Cane visit next month.

We also have an interesting update this morning with OL Nathan Efobi, who has an offer from the new staff and whose high school OL coach has given him an earful about the Cane coaches. So don't miss that.

Also be sure to check out our defensive depth chart analysis with spring ball coming up fast. We break down how things look at each position and give a projected first and second team.

Last but not least this morning is a basketball update looking at the remaining schedule with input on the current situation of the team from coach Jim Larranaga.

And from yesterday we had the release of the spring practice schedule, with the Spring Game set for April 16.