Good Morning CaneSport 2.22.22


First up this morning we have a couple of football updates as we catch up with players looking ahead to spring practice. So don't miss what Tyler Van Dyke's saying about this new offense and Josh Gattis, and also what Tirek Austin-Cave is saying about the all-important linebacker position and defense under new coordinator Kevin Steele.
Plus we take a closer look at if Miami needs a go-to receiver in this new offense with the losses of Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. So check that out.
We also have recruiting updates, as always. We catch up with Lucas Simmons, who UM is pursuing hard ... and he's not your typical recruit. We break down why. Plus we talk with Andy Jean, who remains on board as a Miami commitment and breaks down the reasons why.
There's also basketball news with a look at the upcoming game tonight and where things stand with Miami ... with input from Jim Larranaga.
Van Dyke talks Gattis offense, looks ahead to spring ball: "I can't wait"
QB Tyler Van Dyke had an outstanding 1st year starting and is looking for more under new coordinator Josh Gattis.
Tirek Austin-Cave: "Defense is going to be way better than last year"
LB Tirek Austin-Cave is looking to push Corey Flagg to start and shares his thoughts on the new coaches and new defense.
Andy Jean bonding with Gattis, remains on board as commit
WR Andy Jean is in this Cane recruiting class and updates his status.
PRE-SPRING ANALYSIS: Does Miami needs a go-to WR to emerge?
With spring practice around the corner, we take a look at a major question for this year's team: Is a go-to WR needed?
UM pursuing OL who grew up in Sweden, March visit in plans
This OL isn’t your typical recruit, and with 34 offers including Miami he updates where things stand.
Hoops looking to finish strong off loss to Virginia, Pitt up next
We break down where things stand for the basketball team, with input from coach Jim Larranaga.
Random thought/question ... Posted by Nickk10
It was no secret Mario wanted the job when Diaz took over. Most of us were mad when we passed and went with Diaz. In hindsight, do you think that was one of the best things to happen? Hear me out.
Do you think we would have gotten this level of commitment from administration, boosters, etc. 4 years ago? I think Mario could have succeed here without all the advantages he's now getting, but were we going to go all in like we are now back then? Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom, get shamed on ESPN by Kirk, to realize you need to make a huge change. I think we would have gotten the right coach at the wrong time. I think all the stars aligned this go around.
