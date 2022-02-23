Good Morning CaneSport 2.23.22

Presented by LifeWallet

TVD: how good can he be? (sorry, a little long) ... Posted by cortez55403 Just listened to an NFL podcast comparing the very top QBs (Mahomes, Stafford, Rodgers, Wilson, Allen, Burrow, etc) to the next tier of good but not great players (Goff, Garapolo, Tua, Mayfield, Tannehill, etc). All of the very best display accuracy and intelligence. Several also had “special powers“ shown by only a handful of the very best guys. Ex. *arm talent of Mathew Stafford *running ability of Lamar Jackson *athleticism of Patrick Mahomes *physical toughness of Ben Roethlisberger Because you can’t teach these “special powers”, the panel focused on what characteristics can distinguish a great QB from a good one. Three talents were highlighted: *pocket mobility. Don’t be a statue (Garapolo). Move like Brady, Marino or Joe Burrow. Smooth, effortless, quick feet. *escapability. Mahomes is a magician. Wilson is tough to corner. Big Ben just throws the defenders around. *extending the play. When the pocket breaks down or the coverage is excellent, the best QBs keep moving to consistently extend the play. Burrow and Mahomes are exceptional here. DBs simply cannot cover receivers for 4-5-6 seconds. If the QB manufactures that time, completions are gonna happen. Now, on to TVD. In 2021, his best throws came in max protect schemes where he stood strong and threw deep. Great. For 2022, however, can he develop still further with better pocket mobility, escapability and extension of our plays? If he does develop those skills, it could be a remarkable season. If he doesn’t…. I‘m praying that Coaches Gattis and Ponce can guide and influence TVD to a higher level of performance. What’s your guess as to what happens?

