 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 2.23.22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-23 01:11:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 2.23.22

CaneSport.com
Staff

Presented by LifeWallet      

WHAT’S UP TODAY      

First up this morning?

We bring you a couple of more updates on the football team. Off yesterday's interviews with Tyler Van Dyke and Tirek Austin-Cave, today we have updates with DT Jared Harrison-Hunte and early enrollee QB Jacurri Brown. Both have great perspectives on the direction of this Cane program, so be sure to check those out.

Plus we have more recruiting coverage. We catch up with high priority 4-star DT John Walker and where UM stands there. Plus the Canes are working to make strides with 4-star Roderick Kearney, and we update that situation.

There's also our story from yesterday confirming what we'd previously reported was going to happen - that Charlie Strong will be UM's next LB coach.

Plus, of course, we have your postgame recap and reaction off the hoops win at Pittsburgh from last night, so check that out as well.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

Harrison-Hunte added 20 pounds under Feld: "The whole U is transforming"

DT Jared Harrison-Hunte has put on 20 pounds since the new staff came in and talks team.

Jacurri Brown learning Gattis offense: "I'm just really excited"

Quarterback Jacurri Brown enrolled at Miami in January and has already added 12 pounds of muscle.

4-star DT with offer building relationship with Salave’a, Cristobal

DT John Walker is a high Cane priority and updates where things stand with him and Miami.

Canes chasing 4-star OL: UM “working way up on my chart”

OL Roderick Kearney wore an FSU shirt to a recent Under Armour camp but says not to read into it and that UM is up there

Cane hoops takes 20-point halftime lead, dominant in win at Pittsburgh

We have your postgame reaction and full recap of UM's game against Pitt last night.

Charlie Strong to coach UM's LBs, brings wealth of experience to team

Charlie Strong was the first hire Urban Meyer made when he became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. And now he's one of the final coaching puzzle pieces hired by Mario Cristobal.

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY    

TVD: how good can he be? (sorry, a little long) ... Posted by cortez55403

Just listened to an NFL podcast comparing the very top QBs (Mahomes, Stafford, Rodgers, Wilson, Allen, Burrow, etc) to the next tier of good but not great players (Goff, Garapolo, Tua, Mayfield, Tannehill, etc). All of the very best display accuracy and intelligence. Several also had “special powers“ shown by only a handful of the very best guys. Ex.

*arm talent of Mathew Stafford

*running ability of Lamar Jackson

*athleticism of Patrick Mahomes

*physical toughness of Ben Roethlisberger

Because you can’t teach these “special powers”, the panel focused on what characteristics can distinguish a great QB from a good one. Three talents were highlighted:

*pocket mobility. Don’t be a statue (Garapolo). Move like Brady, Marino or Joe Burrow. Smooth, effortless, quick feet.

*escapability. Mahomes is a magician. Wilson is tough to corner. Big Ben just throws the defenders around.

*extending the play. When the pocket breaks down or the coverage is excellent, the best QBs keep moving to consistently extend the play. Burrow and Mahomes are exceptional here. DBs simply cannot cover receivers for 4-5-6 seconds. If the QB manufactures that time, completions are gonna happen.

Now, on to TVD. In 2021, his best throws came in max protect schemes where he stood strong and threw deep. Great. For 2022, however, can he develop still further with better pocket mobility, escapability and extension of our plays? If he does develop those skills, it could be a remarkable season. If he doesn’t….

I‘m praying that Coaches Gattis and Ponce can guide and influence TVD to a higher level of performance. What’s your guess as to what happens?

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

They put more money in the nutrition center, it’s like the whole U is transforming. It’s becoming like a professional place, a place of business and football. It’s very professional-oriented.
— DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}