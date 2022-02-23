Good Morning CaneSport 2.23.22
We bring you a couple of more updates on the football team. Off yesterday's interviews with Tyler Van Dyke and Tirek Austin-Cave, today we have updates with DT Jared Harrison-Hunte and early enrollee QB Jacurri Brown. Both have great perspectives on the direction of this Cane program, so be sure to check those out.
Plus we have more recruiting coverage. We catch up with high priority 4-star DT John Walker and where UM stands there. Plus the Canes are working to make strides with 4-star Roderick Kearney, and we update that situation.
There's also our story from yesterday confirming what we'd previously reported was going to happen - that Charlie Strong will be UM's next LB coach.
Plus, of course, we have your postgame recap and reaction off the hoops win at Pittsburgh from last night, so check that out as well.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Harrison-Hunte added 20 pounds under Feld: "The whole U is transforming"
DT Jared Harrison-Hunte has put on 20 pounds since the new staff came in and talks team.
Jacurri Brown learning Gattis offense: "I'm just really excited"
Quarterback Jacurri Brown enrolled at Miami in January and has already added 12 pounds of muscle.
4-star DT with offer building relationship with Salave’a, Cristobal
DT John Walker is a high Cane priority and updates where things stand with him and Miami.
Canes chasing 4-star OL: UM “working way up on my chart”
OL Roderick Kearney wore an FSU shirt to a recent Under Armour camp but says not to read into it and that UM is up there
Cane hoops takes 20-point halftime lead, dominant in win at Pittsburgh
We have your postgame reaction and full recap of UM's game against Pitt last night.
Charlie Strong to coach UM's LBs, brings wealth of experience to team
Charlie Strong was the first hire Urban Meyer made when he became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. And now he's one of the final coaching puzzle pieces hired by Mario Cristobal.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
TVD: how good can he be? (sorry, a little long) ... Posted by cortez55403
Just listened to an NFL podcast comparing the very top QBs (Mahomes, Stafford, Rodgers, Wilson, Allen, Burrow, etc) to the next tier of good but not great players (Goff, Garapolo, Tua, Mayfield, Tannehill, etc). All of the very best display accuracy and intelligence. Several also had “special powers“ shown by only a handful of the very best guys. Ex.
*arm talent of Mathew Stafford
*running ability of Lamar Jackson
*athleticism of Patrick Mahomes
*physical toughness of Ben Roethlisberger
Because you can’t teach these “special powers”, the panel focused on what characteristics can distinguish a great QB from a good one. Three talents were highlighted:
*pocket mobility. Don’t be a statue (Garapolo). Move like Brady, Marino or Joe Burrow. Smooth, effortless, quick feet.
*escapability. Mahomes is a magician. Wilson is tough to corner. Big Ben just throws the defenders around.
*extending the play. When the pocket breaks down or the coverage is excellent, the best QBs keep moving to consistently extend the play. Burrow and Mahomes are exceptional here. DBs simply cannot cover receivers for 4-5-6 seconds. If the QB manufactures that time, completions are gonna happen.
Now, on to TVD. In 2021, his best throws came in max protect schemes where he stood strong and threw deep. Great. For 2022, however, can he develop still further with better pocket mobility, escapability and extension of our plays? If he does develop those skills, it could be a remarkable season. If he doesn’t….
I‘m praying that Coaches Gattis and Ponce can guide and influence TVD to a higher level of performance. What’s your guess as to what happens?
QUOTE OF THE DAY
