Good Morning CaneSport 2.24.22

We catch up with Clemson WR transfer Frank Ladson, Jr., who UM hopes can emulate some of the success of Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo a year ago. Ladson talks about if there's a talent gap between his prior school and UM, his health status and more.
In more football news we have our quarterback position spring preview, and it will be interesting to see how that group performs in Josh Gattis' new offense.
Then there's also recruiting, with an update on TE Camp Magee and where the Canes stand. Plus we catch up with the father of highly regarded CB transfer Daryl Porter, Jr. for where things stand there. Will he be a Cane? See what dad has to say.
Ladson: I don't see a talent gap between Miami and Clemson
Clemson WR transfer Frank Ladson is in the Fourth Quarter program, updates his health status and UM's level of talent.
If Porter, Jr. comfortable at UM, West Virginia CB could be a Cane
We have your update on Daryl Porter, Jr., who has UM in his final 4 and with a decision coming soon.
Canes remain hot on trail of TE who got Jan. offer
TE Camp Magee plans to visit Miami again in March and updates where UM fits into his thinking.
SPRING PREVIEW: QB room stacked with talent led by Van Dyke
We take a closer look at the QB position with spring drills around the corner.
Coach of the year in the ACC ... Posted by sabrose
I believe this is Larranaga's best coaching year at Miami. His team was picked to finish 12th. He has no big man and yet he beats Duke and Wake forest away and sweeps Tobacco road for the first time. This program was dead in the water last year and to be challenging for the regular season ACC championship like this makes him the best candidate for this award. The best coaches adapt their systems for the talent they have on hand. Teaching great team perimeter defense and putting players in the position to emphasize their strengths and getting key transfers has been masterful.
This has been my favorite Canes team in any sport for the last few years. They have been fun to watch. The win at Duke is the best win since the Football ND win under Richt. Hopefully we will get back to having the football team give us the same excitement and satisfaction that this years Canes BB team has. I tip my cap to them.
