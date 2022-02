Good Morning CaneSport 2.25.22

First up this morning?

We catch up with WR Jacolby George for an update on his off-season progress. Could he be UM's next big-time receiver? Don't miss what he's talking about.

We also continue our pre-spring position analysis, this time with a look at the running back position. So be sure to check that out.

And we also have a couple of recruiting updates for you this morning. First up is 4-star QB Mack Howard, who was one of the first QBs that new QB coach Frank Ponce reached out to after taking the UM job. Howard's set up a Cane visit and updates where things stand. Plus we talk with area OL prospect Rico Jackson, who updates where UM stands in his picture and more.

And there's also the news and notes for the baseball team heading into tonight's game against Harvard, so check that out too.