Good Morning CaneSport 2.28.22

We also continue our spring preview analysis series, with our takes on the wide receiver, tight end and offensive line positions. So check all that out.

And there is an update on top local DL talent Dimitry Nicolas as well.

We also have plenty of recruiting news.

Plus from over the weekend don't miss our chats with OL Zion Nelson and Jalen Rivers , who share their progress and thoughts on this Cane line and offense entering spring drills.

We catch up with TE Will Mallory , who shares his thoughts on the new Josh Gattis offense and where he thinks the tight ends will fit in. So don't miss that.

First up this morning?

Mallory excited about tight end role in Josh Gattis' offense

The first thing Will Mallory did when Josh Gattis was hired as coordinator? Turn on the Michigan tape. His thoughts...

SPRING PREVIEW: Depth chart questions linger on O line

We take a closer look at the OL position with spring drills around the corner.

JUCO DT lands Cane offer, puts UM in top 4

Scooba (MS) East Mississippi C.C. DT Elijah Davis picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Feb. 16 and we have your update.

Ala. RB Kevin Smith chased at Ole Miss now has offer from the coach at UM

Alabama RB Drew Pickett picked up a Cane offer and will visit this spring. He breaks things down.

ANALYSIS: News and notes off Canes' baseball series vs. Harvard

Sometimes a minor setback is needed for a major comeback. In their second weekend series of the season, a sense of overcoming adversity was needed following the Miami Hurricanes’ first loss in 2022.

Jalen Rivers losing weight, getting back to 100 percent off injury

Jalen Rivers updates his status coming off injury and what he sees from the new coaches and this O line.

SPRING PREVIEW: TE has a returning starter, promising depth

We take a closer look at the TE position with spring drills around the corner.

Zion Nelson down to 310 pounds, says O line working hard toward spring ball

Zion Nelson updates his progress and that of the line as he enters his 4th year starting.

SPRING PREVIEW: UM needs WRs to step up to fill void

We take a closer look at the WR position with spring drills around the corner.

DL with Cane offer: I see the culture they are building”

Local DL Dimitry Nicolas weighs in on where things stand with the Canes, and he has other offers from Texas A&M, Georgia & more.

Hoops can't hold 8-point lead in final 2 minutes, falls by one to Hokies

We've got all your news coming out of the basketball team's game against the Hokies with the regular season rapidly winding down.

Baseball dominates Harvard in Sunday win, 10-0

The Miami Hurricanes left no doubt Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes jumped all over Harvard and won, 10-0.

Palmquist strikes out 9, Canes bounce back to beat Harvard, 2-1

The Miami Hurricanes knew pitching would be the strength of their team heading into the 2022 season. And that was the strength in a Game 2 win against Harvard.

Baseball falls to Harvard, 11-6

The University of Miami baseball team dropped its first game of the 2022 season, falling to the Harvard Crimson, 11-6, Friday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.