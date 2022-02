Good Morning CaneSport 2.3.22

The big news of the morning, of course, is the news of yesterday and UM's signing day.

We have updates on the Canes' new additions, so be sure to check out our features on RB Trevonte' Citizen, DT Ahmad Moten, OL Matthew McCoy and OL Anez Cooper.

We also have an inside look at just how Citizen wound up a Cane, when he entered last weekend favoring Florida. So don't miss that.

There's also an analysis of Cooper and an analysis of Moten as well.

And yesterday afternoon coach Mario Cristobal shared his thoughts, so check that out.

And of course there was also our coverage of the hoops game vs. Notre Dame, so don't miss our recap and reaction off that.

This morning?

We have an analysis of what UM landed in December and yesterday, including the needs that remain. So don't miss that.

We jump right back into recruiting, this time taking a look at a couple of prospects with Cane offers in the upcoming class: Kelton Henderson and Bryce Thornton.

And we also have an update you don't want to miss with Jalen Rivers, who talks about his recovery off MCL surgery and more. Plus we have a basketball feature on Jordan Miller, with an in-depth look at him ranging from his arrival at Miami to now.