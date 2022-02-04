Good Morning CaneSport 2.4.22
First up this morning? Be sure to check out our interview with CB DJ Ivey, who talks about his new NIL deal, weight room work with Aaron Feld and more.
And even with the late signing day now in the rearview mirror, we have a great update you don't want to miss with signee Ahmad Moten. He shares some details he wasn't ready to talk about even at his announcement, so don't miss it. Plus we continue to do updates on new recruits UM is targeting, and on that list is Calif. 4-star WR Rashid Williams. He picked up a Cane offer and updates where things stand.
Plus in baseball news Jim Martz catches up with Gino DiMare for some more insight on the team as preparations continue for the coming season. And there's a video tribute to the play of hoops PG Charlie Moore so far this season as well.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
The untold story: Moten shares what shook him out of 50/50 mode Tues. night
It was Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Ahmad Moten said his heart told him UM and his mind Oklahoma. So how did he pick Miami?
DJ Ivey: Weight room work with Aaron Feld has "been amazing"
CB DJ Ivey discusses what he sees with the new staff at UM and looks ahead.
4-star Calif. WR “so excited” to add Cane offer
This WR landed a Miami offer, his 16th, and breaks down where things stand.
Amid changing dynamics, College World Series remains goal
Jim Martz catches up with Gino DiMare for an update on the state of the Cane baseball program with practice underway.
VIDEO: Charlie Moore helping Canes hoops thrive
Charlie Moore has come up clutch for the 16-6 Cane basketball team.
The Mirabal Effect ... Posted by billcanes1978
While I love the the thrill of recruiting and the NEW talent it brings, you have to realize that there are several highly rated out of high school Oline guys who have been with us for a couple of years. What those guys have not had, up to this point, is Coach Mirabal leading and coaching them. Question- how much better would our current Oline group be if Mirabal had been leading them for the past 2 years? Could our current group have actually blocked well enough to get a 3td and 1? This is going to be fun to watch!!
