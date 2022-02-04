Good Morning CaneSport 2.4.22

First up this morning? Be sure to check out our interview with CB DJ Ivey, who talks about his new NIL deal, weight room work with Aaron Feld and more.

And even with the late signing day now in the rearview mirror, we have a great update you don't want to miss with signee Ahmad Moten. He shares some details he wasn't ready to talk about even at his announcement, so don't miss it. Plus we continue to do updates on new recruits UM is targeting, and on that list is Calif. 4-star WR Rashid Williams. He picked up a Cane offer and updates where things stand.

Plus in baseball news Jim Martz catches up with Gino DiMare for some more insight on the team as preparations continue for the coming season. And there's a video tribute to the play of hoops PG Charlie Moore so far this season as well.