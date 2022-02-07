Good Morning CaneSport 2.7.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The big news from yesterday, of course, was the news that Josh Gattis is taking over as Cane offensive coordinator. We also have an in-depth analysis of what he will likely look to do with the Canes' offense.
Today?
First up this morning we catch up with a Michigan beat writer for his take on what the hiring of Josh Gattis as Miami's offensive coordinator means. So don't miss that.
And there's an early look at 5 key 2023 recruits we feel the Canes cannot miss on ... and we break down why.
Plus we have an update with early signee Jaden Harris, who is in touch with Cane coaches and talks about his thoughts on UM's late signing day additions and more. And we continue to catch up with new prospects the Canes have offered, so check out what Ga. LB Jamal Anderson is talking about.
And from over the weekend there was plenty of news. We had an analysis of key Cane targets at a 7 on 7 event. Also among our stories was an update with Jacob Lichtenstein, the Cane DL transfer from USC. So see what he's talking about.
We also catch up with Morgan Pankow, the first UM female athlete to get NIL deal.
In recruiting we updated the situation with 2023 LB Phil Picciotti off his Cane offer, plus Ga. TE Jelani Thurman discusses where things stand after UM became his 31st offer.
And there was the tough hoops loss at Virginia on Saturday evening - we have your recap and reaction off that.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
INSIDE LOOK: Michigan beat writer shares what Josh Gattis means for Canes
If you want an inside perspective on a new coaching hire, look to a team beat writer. That's what we did.
Early signee took on a recruiting role for late period, updates his UM prep
Jaden Harris signed in the early period and reached out to numerous Cane targets who signed last Wed. Read on.
5 MOST WANTED: Five prospects UM can't live without in 2023
We break down 5 recruits in the Class of 2023 with reciprocal interest in UM that Miami has to land.
Ga. LB picks up Cane offer, looking to set visit
This LB has added a Cane offer and shares what he thinks of UM and where things stand.
ANALYSIS: What Gattis brings to the Miami Hurricanes offense
We take a closer look at Josh Gattis and what his hiring means for the Cane offense.
Broyles winner Gattis becomes Miami’s offensive coordinator
Michigan's prized assistant will be UM's next offensive coordinator.
Live From The Crib: Analysis of top Cane targets at 7 on 7 event
Matthew Suero provides insight on some key Cane recruiting targets.
Lichtenstein: I'm ready to work, want to be positive light for Cane program
Don't miss what USC transfer DL Jacob Lichtenstein is talking about now that he's a Miami Hurricane.
CaneSport TV: Morgan Pankow, the first UM female athlete to get NIL deal
Morgan Pankow showed up for her first day of work at LifeWallet and was so impressive that they tripled her NIL deal.
4-star out-of-state LB adds Cane offer, working to set up UM visit
This Pa. LB has landed a Cane offer and plans to set up a Miami visit.
TE lands offer: "Of course I'll be considering Miami"
This Ga. TE added a Cane offer and says he was all smiles afterward.
Hoops struggles on D, falls 71-58 at Virginia
Horrific three-point shooting and sloppy defense were the key factors in Miami's record dropping to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the ACC.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
The war of attrition ... Posted by sabrose
With Mario getting to spend more time to look at film of last years games and then evaluating spring practices and workouts before that how many guys get pushed out the door? IMO it will be mostly a few O linemen, perhaps one running back, one WR. But I am not sure there will be more than 4 players or so that are asked to leave. Am I missing something or does the consensus agree with me?
QUOTE OF THE DAY
