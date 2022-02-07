Good Morning CaneSport 2.7.22

The big news from yesterday, of course, was the news that Josh Gattis is taking over as Cane offensive coordinator. We also have an in-depth analysis of what he will likely look to do with the Canes' offense.

Today?

First up this morning we catch up with a Michigan beat writer for his take on what the hiring of Josh Gattis as Miami's offensive coordinator means. So don't miss that.

And there's an early look at 5 key 2023 recruits we feel the Canes cannot miss on ... and we break down why.

Plus we have an update with early signee Jaden Harris, who is in touch with Cane coaches and talks about his thoughts on UM's late signing day additions and more. And we continue to catch up with new prospects the Canes have offered, so check out what Ga. LB Jamal Anderson is talking about.

And from over the weekend there was plenty of news. We had an analysis of key Cane targets at a 7 on 7 event. Also among our stories was an update with Jacob Lichtenstein, the Cane DL transfer from USC. So see what he's talking about.

We also catch up with Morgan Pankow, the first UM female athlete to get NIL deal.

In recruiting we updated the situation with 2023 LB Phil Picciotti off his Cane offer, plus Ga. TE Jelani Thurman discusses where things stand after UM became his 31st offer.

And there was the tough hoops loss at Virginia on Saturday evening - we have your recap and reaction off that.