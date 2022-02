Good Morning CaneSport 2.8.22

First up this morning? Well, with a new offensive coordinator in place we take a look at an unexpected way that might affect this Cane team ... on defense. Yes, you read that right. So check out the analysis and see the impact.

And of course we have more recruiting stories for you as we continue to hone in on 2023 targets with the Class of 2022 wrapped up. So check out our updates on high priority recruits Santana Fleming and Cormani McClain. Plus we have an update on a top local DE, Daylen Russell, and where things stand with him.

Plus we have an update on the basketball team with input from Jim Larranaga, as Cane hoops looks to get back on track off consecutive losses. And there's a closer look at upcoming opponent Georgia Tech as well.

Yesterday we also had the news that the Canes were hiring Jahmile Addae as the DB coach - he coached Georgia's DBs this past season. So you can learn more about him and this big addition here.