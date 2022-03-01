Good Morning CaneSport 3.1.22

First up this morning? We catch up with an offensive tackle who could be a guy that emerges on the right side ... certainly UM needs that position to be shored up. So don't miss what Michael McLaughlin is saying about his progress and the team.

Then we also have a couple of recruiting updates, including a status check on WR Lamar Seymore. He still lists himself as a Cane commitment but has several visits coming up and breaks those down. We also catch up with a JUCO WR, Malik Benson, the Canes have started chasing, and he has UM in his top group.

In football team news we also continue our position by position breakdowns heading into the start of spring drills next week - today's focus is on the defensive line.

And let's not forget about the basketball team, which despite the tough loss over the weekend needs just one win to clinch a double bye. And a struggling BC team is up next.