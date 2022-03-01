 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 3.1.22
First up this morning? We catch up with an offensive tackle who could be a guy that emerges on the right side ... certainly UM needs that position to be shored up. So don't miss what Michael McLaughlin is saying about his progress and the team.

Then we also have a couple of recruiting updates, including a status check on WR Lamar Seymore. He still lists himself as a Cane commitment but has several visits coming up and breaks those down. We also catch up with a JUCO WR, Malik Benson, the Canes have started chasing, and he has UM in his top group.

In football team news we also continue our position by position breakdowns heading into the start of spring drills next week - today's focus is on the defensive line.

And let's not forget about the basketball team, which despite the tough loss over the weekend needs just one win to clinch a double bye. And a struggling BC team is up next.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

McLaughlin could be RT answer, sees "open competition all over the place"

UM is looking for an answer at RT. Could Michael McLaughlin fill it? We catch up with him for his progress and more.

Cane commit visiting FSU, Florida this weekend

Cane commitment Lamar Seymore weighs in on where his UM pledge stands.

SPRING PREVIEW: DL has talent, depth concerns to address

We take a closer look at the DL position with spring drills around the corner.

Canes offer JUCO WR: UM in top group

This talented out of state WR got an offer from Josh Gattis and breaks down where things stand.

ANALYSIS: Hoops in great position to get top 4 ACC spot despite recent loss

The Miami Hurricanes remain in the driver's seat for a top four seed heading into the ACC Tournament with two games left

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY    

When is the Next Transfer Portal Push? ... Posted by 289fia

Will guys all over the country be making their portal move decisions after Spring Practice? So far UM has added EXPERIENCED RB, WR, OL, DE (2) and CB, for 6 guys. There have been comments from Mario that as 12-15 total might be added, so there could be another 6 or so at least added. Definitely need to add

- a LB or two

- a dominant OT would be a huge addition - or 2 if possible

- a legit DT

- another DE a starter

- another stud CB for quality depth

What other key need? An experienced WR even if it's one and done? The "portal analyst" that Mario poached from Michigan State must be really working over time right now ... this is his time to shine.

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

I want to prove that I’ve gotten better from last year and I’ve grown since my transition from tight end (which he played as a high school sophomore), just keep getting better and better. Everybody is ready to get to work.
— Miami Hurricanes OT Michael McLaughlin, looking ahead to spring drills next week

