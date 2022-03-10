Good Morning CaneSport 3.10.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The news of today is, to some extent, the news of yesterday when UM held its second spring practice. We had your video from the practice field, plus post-practice feedback from new coordinator Josh Gattis as well as TEs Will Mallory and Elijah Arroyo plus OL Zion Nelson. So be sure to check all that out.
And this morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you. We catch up with OL Landen Hatchett, who plans to visit Miami this summer and is high on the Canes. And we also have an interview with QB Austin Simmons, who talked with coaches and was on hand for the team's Wednesday practice. He plans to be a two-sport athlete, so don't miss what he's talking about.
Also stay tuned for our story on the hoops team's first game at the ACC Tournament this afternoon off a double-bye, with No. 13 seed BC the opponent.
And tomorrow morning, of course, we'll be back on the practice field for UM's Friday practice before the team goes on spring break.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
QB recruit attends Wed. practice: UM coaches "want best for the players"
This QB/pitcher was on Miami's campus yesterday and breaks down where things stand.
Wash. center with offer anticipates summer official visit to Miami
We catch up with this OL who was at Elite Prospect Day, and the Canes continue to push hard.
Elijah Arroyo: It's a tight end-friendly offense under Josh Gattis
Elijah Arroyo shares his take on spring practice and the offense with UM's third practice coming up tomorrow.
No. 13 BC the team that stands in Canes' way in UM's 1st ACC tourney game
This afternoon the Canes will face a BC team that beat Pitt and upset Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.
Josh Gattis shares thoughts on offense after 2nd spring practice
New offensive coordinator/WR coach Josh Gattis got his first real in-person glimpse of just what he has at the Canes’ first two spring practices.
Will Mallory: There's a lot I want to do, prove to myself
TE Will Mallory talks about the new UM offense and spring drills on Wednesday.
Zion Nelson on Wed.: Everybody is getting after it
Zion Nelson weighs in on the O line and more after Wednesday's drills.
GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 2
We have your look in at practice on Wed.
Refreshing to see ... Posted by cjgeyer
Lots of discussion about recruiting OL & DL prospects. OL especially. That’s been a quiet subject for quite sometime. Now to get ‘em signed but at least the weakness is getting attention.
