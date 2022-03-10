Good Morning CaneSport 3.10.22

The news of today is, to some extent, the news of yesterday when UM held its second spring practice. We had your video from the practice field, plus post-practice feedback from new coordinator Josh Gattis as well as TEs Will Mallory and Elijah Arroyo plus OL Zion Nelson. So be sure to check all that out.

And this morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you. We catch up with OL Landen Hatchett, who plans to visit Miami this summer and is high on the Canes. And we also have an interview with QB Austin Simmons, who talked with coaches and was on hand for the team's Wednesday practice. He plans to be a two-sport athlete, so don't miss what he's talking about.

Also stay tuned for our story on the hoops team's first game at the ACC Tournament this afternoon off a double-bye, with No. 13 seed BC the opponent.

And tomorrow morning, of course, we'll be back on the practice field for UM's Friday practice before the team goes on spring break.