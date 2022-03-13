Good Morning CaneSport 3.14.22

And this morning we have more recruiting news for you, as we talk with QB Colin Hurley , who was re-offered by the new staff, as well as Reid Mikeska , a high priority 4-star prospect that UM is now trying to lure to UM.

And there were the recaps of the baseball team's series against Boston College - game 1 , game 2 and game 3.

Ferman also shared his 3-2-1 column with Three Observations, Two Questions And One Prediction as it relates to football, basketball and UM facilities.

With the Miami Hurricanes on spring break, practice won't resume until a week from tomorrow.

Canes "dream school" for QB who has offer and is friends with Jacurri Brown

This 2025 QB was re-offered by the new staff and says the Canes are a dream school.

4-star TE lands Cane offer from Cristobal, Field: "That's Tight End U"

This TE is closing on 40 offers, and the Canes are pushing, and he plans to visit. Read on.

Hoops learns NCAA seeding: Team reaction & more

It was four years since the Miami Hurricanes had been participants rather than viewers of Selection Sunday. Then on Sunday evening they were part of the beginning of March Madness as they took part in a watch party with boosters at the practice facility next to the Watsco Center.

ANALYSIS: Closer look at what Canes face at NCAA Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes learned their NCAA seeding on Sunday evening - the Canes are a No. 10 seed and will face USC in the first round of the Midwest Region in Greenville, S.C.

5-star saw "different vibe" on UM visit, had over hour Cristobal meeting

Don't miss what 5-star OL TJ Shanahan is saying off his Cane visit on Friday.

Canes pushing hard for OL: "They are a top priority for me"

This OL added a UM offer in January and visited for Elite Prospect Day, and the Canes continue to push hard.

The Canes 3-2-1: Football, Basketball, Facilities Edition

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares Three Observations, Two Questions And One Prediction.

4-star RB Cedric Baxter takes 2-day Cane visit: "It was amazing"

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School RB Cedrick Baxter, Jr. took a two-day unofficial visit to Miami that wrapped up Friday.

QB takes full-day UM visit, got to know Ponce and sat down with Cristobal

This in-state QB has a double-digit offer list and was on Miami's campus on Friday for a full-day visit.

DB with offer visited UM: "It went great"

This 2025 DB was re-offered by Miami in January and was on campus Friday for a visit. The latest? Read on.

Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your Week 1 practice questions answered

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your questions with UM wrapping up its first week of spring drills.

DB puts UM in top group after going on campus Fri.: "It was a great visit"

This 2024 DB visited Miami on Friday and updates where things stand now.

James Williams on Fri.: This year you'll see that dominating Miami D again

James Williams had some real talk about this Miami Hurricanes defense. Be sure to check it out.

Steele sees D working hard, wanting to learn: "We have a long way to go"

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele shares his take with UM wrapping up Week 1 of spring drills.

Al Blades back off injury, says UM will have relentless, physical defense

Al Blades is back healthy and breaks down his progress and more.

DJ Ivey excited about what he sees with week 1 of drills wrapped up

CB DJ Ivey is looking to prove himself to the new coaching staff and shares his thoughts with week 1 of practice a wrap.

GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 3

We have your look in at practice from Friday.

DE picked up UM offer last week, visited today: "I'm really liking Miami"

2024 DE Jeremiah Marcelin, who has a UM offer, took a visit to Miami today and breaks down how it all went.

Baseball makes short work of BC on Sunday, 12-2

Miami punctuated its ACC opening series win, dominating the Boston College Eagles, 12-2, Sunday.

With 7 runs in first 5 innings, UM cruises to 11-3 win

After dropping its ACC opener Friday, the University of Miami baseball team bounced back to defeat Boston College, 11-3, Saturday night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Canes hoops battles but falls to Duke at ACC tourney

Prognosticators said the Miami Hurricanes were the 12th best team in the ACC going into this season. Friday night they continued to prove them wrong and came within four points of reaching the ACC Tournament championship game in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Palmquist struggles, late Cane rally comes up short in 12-11 loss to BC

Miami scored five runs in the 9th, put the tying tally on third and brought the winning run to the plate, but the Hurricanes came up just short, falling to the Boston College Eagles, 12-11, Friday evening at Mark Light Field.