Good Morning CaneSport 3.15.22

With the Miami Hurricanes' spring practice on hold this week due to spring break, we have a trio of recruiting stories for you first up this morning.

The first one is with a huge LB priority, 4-star Malik Bryant. He says relationship with coaches is a big factor as he hones in on a July 23 announcement, and Miami and 'Bama are standing out there. So don't miss everything he's saying.

We also catch up with 4-star OL Sam Pendleton, who added a Miami offer this month and is working to set up a visit.

And there's an update with interior OL Johnathan Cline. We updated him after he landed a Miami offer back in January and we check back in again to see where the Canes stand now. So don't miss checking that out either.

We also circle back to basketball off our weekend coverage of the team's reaction to the NCAA announcement and a closer look at what UM faces in round 1 and likely in round 2. This morning we take a closer look at how this team became what it is, an NCAA Tournament team. So be sure to read that.

There's also some baseball analysis for you this morning coming off the weekend series with Boston College and with UCF up next on Wednesday. What was the overall takeaway on this team off the games this past weekend? We break that down as well.