Good Morning CaneSport 3.15.22

With the Miami Hurricanes' spring practice on hold this week due to spring break, we have a trio of recruiting stories for you first up this morning.
The first one is with a huge LB priority, 4-star Malik Bryant. He says relationship with coaches is a big factor as he hones in on a July 23 announcement, and Miami and 'Bama are standing out there. So don't miss everything he's saying.
We also catch up with 4-star OL Sam Pendleton, who added a Miami offer this month and is working to set up a visit.
And there's an update with interior OL Johnathan Cline. We updated him after he landed a Miami offer back in January and we check back in again to see where the Canes stand now. So don't miss checking that out either.
We also circle back to basketball off our weekend coverage of the team's reaction to the NCAA announcement and a closer look at what UM faces in round 1 and likely in round 2. This morning we take a closer look at how this team became what it is, an NCAA Tournament team. So be sure to read that.
There's also some baseball analysis for you this morning coming off the weekend series with Boston College and with UCF up next on Wednesday. What was the overall takeaway on this team off the games this past weekend? We break that down as well.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Malik Bryant: UM & 'Bama coaches making huge push, announcing in July
LB Malik Bryant is a huge priority for the Canes and breaks down where things stand.
OPINION: Hoops put the pieces together to get to this moment
Jim Marz takes a closer look at the road to the NCAA Tournament for this Canes team, including a turning point game.
Canes pushing hard for OL: "They are a top priority for me"
This OL added a UM offer in January and visited for Elite Prospect Day, and the Canes continue to push hard.
4-star OL with connection to Gattis adds Cane offer, has UM in picture
This out of state OL had a FaceTime call with Josh Gattis/Frank Ponce and then picked up a UM offer from Alex Mirabal.
ANALYSIS: After falling behind in game 1, baseball showed a lot of promise
After falling behind by 8 runs in the opening game of the weekend, the baseball team thrived. What have we learned?
Jacurri Brown Stud Athlete ... Posted by 289fia
Not sure how many people have really looked at what Jacurri Brown accomplished as far as total yards both passing and RUSHING. Astounding.
If Gattis wants to bring in a QB for a wildcat package it will be Jacurri Brown.
TOTAL HIGH SCHOOL STATS:
TVD 4643 yards passing 39 TDs 267 yards rushing.
Jake Garcia 4278 yards passing 47 TD and 43 yards rushing
Jacurri 5552 yards passing 51 TD's and 4205 yards rushing with another 54 rushing TD's.
Wow ... Jacurri could be the second coming of Deshawn Watson at "Da U". Talk about a LOADED QB room. Jacurri is an absolute stud athlete.
