 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 3.16.22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 01:33:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 3.16.22

CaneSport.com
Staff

Presented by LifeWallet  

WHAT’S UP TODAY  

First up this morning?

We have an interesting look at new Miami Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, who spent the better part of two hours at a community event yesterday and sat down with CaneSport while there.

This morning we also have an update on CB signee Chris Graves, who updates his progress with an eye toward reporting this summer.

There is also a story on 4-star La. LB Tackett Curtis, who is coming off a UM visit and updates where things stand. And don't miss our update on DT John Walker, a high profile Cane target in the upcoming class.

We also have a closer look at hoops point guard Charlie Moore, who will be key to UM's postseason success. Plus from yesterday we had a one-on-one interview with hoops coach Jim Larranaga for a wide-ranging discussion on his program as the Canes gear up for the NCAA Tournament. And stay tuned today for coverage as the team departs for the start of tourney play, with more feedback from Larranaga as well as players.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES  

On the line with Alex Mirabal: New OL coach talks team, recruiting & more

Alex Mirabal shares his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects with UM a week into spring practice.

4-star LB enjoys UM visit, wants to keep building relationship with coaches

This La. LB visited UM and spent a lot of time with Ed Reed, Charlie Strong and Mario Cristobal. Where do things stand?

Miami Hurricanes "up there" with 4-star DT John Walker

Find out the latest with high priority DT John Walker and his Miami Hurricanes recruitment.

Graves working toward immediate role when he arrives at Miami

CB signee Chris Graves updates his progress as he eyes an early role as a Hurricane.

McGusty has the honors, but Moore to be key player if UM makes tourney run

Guard Kam McGusty got most of the accolades for UM this season, but Charlie Moore will be key in the NCAA Tournament.

One-on-one with Jim Larranaga as Canes prepare for NCAA Tournament

Gary Ferman catches up with Jim Larranaga for a one-on-one as the Canes hope to make some waves at the NCAA Tournament.

TWEETS OF THE DAY  

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY  

Canes vs So Cal in Round 1 ... Posted by quincycane

USC protects the paint well with the bigs (one of the tallest teams in the NCAA), but they are not fast. On offense, they have a tendency to turn the ball over. As a 10 seed, this may be as good a match-up as we could hope for. If we work our turnover magic we will be ok. It wouldn't hurt if Wong showed up and played like he is capable of.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Southern Cal is the fourth tallest team in the country. The great part for us is we’ve played a lot of big teams, so we have a feel for what we need to do.
— Basketball coach Jim Larranaga, whose team looks to make an NCAA Tournament run

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}