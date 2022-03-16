Good Morning CaneSport 3.16.22

First up this morning?

We have an interesting look at new Miami Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, who spent the better part of two hours at a community event yesterday and sat down with CaneSport while there.

This morning we also have an update on CB signee Chris Graves, who updates his progress with an eye toward reporting this summer.

There is also a story on 4-star La. LB Tackett Curtis, who is coming off a UM visit and updates where things stand. And don't miss our update on DT John Walker, a high profile Cane target in the upcoming class.

We also have a closer look at hoops point guard Charlie Moore, who will be key to UM's postseason success. Plus from yesterday we had a one-on-one interview with hoops coach Jim Larranaga for a wide-ranging discussion on his program as the Canes gear up for the NCAA Tournament. And stay tuned today for coverage as the team departs for the start of tourney play, with more feedback from Larranaga as well as players.