Good Morning CaneSport 3.18.22

The big news today?

Miami is facing off against USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:10 p.m. We preview that matchup here. And we also had feedback from Jim Larranaga and players from yesterday and also look at the women's game as well as the thoughts from the USC side. So you can check that out as well.

In recruiting?

Well, we have a couple of big stories this morning with top Cane targets. We get updates from 4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc as well as 4-star OL Payton Kirkland on where things stand. Both are good friends and will announce together (along with another Orlando-area star, Malik Bryant) on July 23.

And it goes without saying to stay tuned later this afternoon for all the feedback coming out of UM's NCAA Tournament game that tips off at 3:10 p.m.

Also this morning you can see the analysis of where the baseball team stands entering a series at a Clemson team that's dropped its last two but hadn't lost prior to that.