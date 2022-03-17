 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 3.18.22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 23:28:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Good Morning CaneSport 3.18.22

CaneSport.com
Staff

Presented by LifeWallet      

WHAT’S UP TODAY      

The big news today?

Miami is facing off against USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:10 p.m. We preview that matchup here. And we also had feedback from Jim Larranaga and players from yesterday and also look at the women's game as well as the thoughts from the USC side. So you can check that out as well.

In recruiting?

Well, we have a couple of big stories this morning with top Cane targets. We get updates from 4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc as well as 4-star OL Payton Kirkland on where things stand. Both are good friends and will announce together (along with another Orlando-area star, Malik Bryant) on July 23.

And it goes without saying to stay tuned later this afternoon for all the feedback coming out of UM's NCAA Tournament game that tips off at 3:10 p.m.

Also this morning you can see the analysis of where the baseball team stands entering a series at a Clemson team that's dropped its last two but hadn't lost prior to that.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES      

LeBlanc bonding with Cristobal, looks to visit again with decision July 23

4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc is set to announce his college decision July 23 and breaks down where the Canes fit in.

Kirkland to cut down list, Canes in good position

High priority OL Payton Kirkland breaks down where things stand.

Hoops ready for NCAA tourney opener today: "We have a good game plan"

The Canes open NCAA Tournament play today with high hopes.

The Day Before: Larranaga, players talk upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup

Miami's in South Carolina getting ready for its opening game.

From the other bench: USC discusses what they see in Cane challenge

Coach Andy Enfield and players share what they see in the team's challenge against Miami in the NCAA Tournament.

ANALYSIS: Baseball must clean up a several issues to win Clemson series

Off a disappointing midweek loss the Canes now have to deal with one-loss Clemson on the road this weekend.

TWEETS OF THE DAY      

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY      

Baseball program's struggles ... Posted by rkrantz

Every single baseball team on the planet is looking for.

Great hitters.

Outstanding fielders.

Ace pitching (including relievers).

Great catcher.

I mean... the New York Yankees need that same recipe for success too! The reason you need a great Head Coach/Manager is because it is ultra rare that a team has all of those factors in place at the same time. So a great coach can get the most of of his team despite its deficiencies.

Therein lies the problem with Dimare. He is NOT a great manager based on the historical data we have to look at.

Miami baseball needs a similar overhaul that the football team got, but on a much smaller scale.

1. New Head Coach

2. New Assistants

3. Increase in budget

4. Facility upgrades

I have full faith and confidence that Rad will address these issues very soon.

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

Big Cristobal, that’s my dog. ... He’s a real cool dude, people person. It was just bringing a different culture to Miami than the other staff. All respect to the other staff, but I think this staff is going to make change in Miami.
— 4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}