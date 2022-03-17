Good Morning CaneSport 3.18.22

Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The big news today?
Miami is facing off against USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:10 p.m. We preview that matchup here. And we also had feedback from Jim Larranaga and players from yesterday and also look at the women's game as well as the thoughts from the USC side. So you can check that out as well.
In recruiting?
Well, we have a couple of big stories this morning with top Cane targets. We get updates from 4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc as well as 4-star OL Payton Kirkland on where things stand. Both are good friends and will announce together (along with another Orlando-area star, Malik Bryant) on July 23.
And it goes without saying to stay tuned later this afternoon for all the feedback coming out of UM's NCAA Tournament game that tips off at 3:10 p.m.
Also this morning you can see the analysis of where the baseball team stands entering a series at a Clemson team that's dropped its last two but hadn't lost prior to that.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
LeBlanc bonding with Cristobal, looks to visit again with decision July 23
4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc is set to announce his college decision July 23 and breaks down where the Canes fit in.
Kirkland to cut down list, Canes in good position
High priority OL Payton Kirkland breaks down where things stand.
Hoops ready for NCAA tourney opener today: "We have a good game plan"
The Canes open NCAA Tournament play today with high hopes.
The Day Before: Larranaga, players talk upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup
Miami's in South Carolina getting ready for its opening game.
From the other bench: USC discusses what they see in Cane challenge
Coach Andy Enfield and players share what they see in the team's challenge against Miami in the NCAA Tournament.
ANALYSIS: Baseball must clean up a several issues to win Clemson series
Off a disappointing midweek loss the Canes now have to deal with one-loss Clemson on the road this weekend.
TWEETS OF THE DAY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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Baseball program's struggles ... Posted by rkrantz
Every single baseball team on the planet is looking for.
Great hitters.
Outstanding fielders.
Ace pitching (including relievers).
Great catcher.
I mean... the New York Yankees need that same recipe for success too! The reason you need a great Head Coach/Manager is because it is ultra rare that a team has all of those factors in place at the same time. So a great coach can get the most of of his team despite its deficiencies.
Therein lies the problem with Dimare. He is NOT a great manager based on the historical data we have to look at.
Miami baseball needs a similar overhaul that the football team got, but on a much smaller scale.
1. New Head Coach
2. New Assistants
3. Increase in budget
4. Facility upgrades
I have full faith and confidence that Rad will address these issues very soon.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
Big Cristobal, that’s my dog. ... He’s a real cool dude, people person. It was just bringing a different culture to Miami than the other staff. All respect to the other staff, but I think this staff is going to make change in Miami.
— 4-star DE Derrick LeBlanc