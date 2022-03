Good Morning CaneSport 3.2.22

First up this morning? An update on QB Jake Garcia, who is coming off ankle surgery. We've got your news on his status, so don't miss that.

Plus we continue our interviews with Miami Hurricanes players heading into spring drills that start Monday. Today we catch up with WR Xavier Restrepo, who has a good shot to start with Mike Harley gone. So check that out.

We also have a recruiting update on 5-star Josh Conerly, Jr., who put off signing in February so he can take a couple of more visits. The Canes remain very much in play here, so check that out as well.

And we also talk with 4-star TE Mac Markway in the coming year's class - he's set up a visit to Miami and has UM in his top 4. A decision could come this spring, and this will be his second Cane visit. So yes, he has a high interest level. And yesterday we had an update on UM's first visitor with the contact period, Australian OL Frankie Tinilau. He has an interesting story to tell and landed a Cane offer. So don't miss that.

We also continue our position by position pre-spring breakdowns, this time analyzing the linebacker position.

And we take a closer look at the hoops team's opponent tonight, BC. With the Eagles struggling, a win would guarantee the Canes a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

Also from yesterday be sure to check out the thoughts of new coordinator/WR coach Josh Gattis. He went in depth on several subjects.