Good Morning CaneSport 3.21.22

There also was the baseball series at Clemson, a team that had not lost until its two most recent games heading into the UM series. So check out the results of games one , two and three here.

Over the weekend, of course, we had your full coverage of the men's basketball games advancing to the Sweet 16 with wins against USC and Auburn. We had game recaps and reaction stories as well as columns from Gary Ferman, who was on site for the game, and photo galleries. We even take a closer look at Miami's next opponent, Iowa State.

UCLA DE transfer taking official visit to Miami this week, UM in final 4

UCLA DE transfer Mitchell Agude arrived last night and will remain in Miami until Wednesday.

OL set to visit Canes for spring practice, bonding with Mirabal

This OL has a Cane offer, is talking regularly with Alex Mirabal and has set his Cane visit. Read on for where UM stands

ANALYSIS: What to look for with spring drills resuming this week

The Canes will be back on the practice field Tuesday, and we have a closer look at some key areas.

OPINION: Auburn was swallowed up by Miami's desire to be great

Gary Ferman shares his unique perspective live from Greenville, S.C. after UM's dominant win to reach the Sweet 16.

ANALYSIS: UM has a very different type of opponent in Iowa State

We take a closer look at UM's Sweet 16 opponent Iowa State, a very different type of team than the 2 Miami's beaten.

How sweet it is! Cane hoops upsets Auburn, heads to Sweet 16

We have your full recap and postgame reaction off UM's NCAA Tournament game against Auburn on Sunday night.

Photo gallery: Canes advance to Sweet 16 vs. Auburn

We have all your photos from the huge Cane win Sunday night against Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16.

NJ standout visits UM Saturday, Canes jump into the lead

This highly regarded prospect visited UM and met with coaches today and the Canes made a big move.

QB sets Cane visit for March 26: "I love Miami"

This QB had an offer from Frank Ponce at App State and is now set to visit Miami in a week for a practice.

Women's hoops season comes to end against No. 1 South Carolina

UM fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to top-ranked and top-seeded South Carolina.

OPINION: Miami has Auburn’s attention going into second-round matchup

The Auburn Tigers weigh in on what they see from the Hurricanes with the matchup upcoming on Sunday.

ANALYSIS: Canes have major challenge on Sunday against Auburn

UM faces another bigger team on Sunday in Auburn, and we break down the matchup and keys.

OPINION: Larranaga and Miami were dancing Friday and things seemed right

Gary Ferman was on hand for the UM-USC game and shares his unique perspective.

Nailbiter finish as Canes take down USC in NCAA tourney, 68-66

Miami’s made a habit of nail-biter finishes throughout the season. So why not in the NCAA Tournament, right?

Photo gallery: Miami defeats USC in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

Don't miss this photo gallery from today's nail-biter win over USC.

After round 1 win at NCAA Tournament, Lady Canes face monumental challenge

The Lady Canes made short work of USF in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but now face the nation's top team.

Women's hoops takes care of business, beats USF in NCAA Round 1

The Lady Hurricanes made short work of USF in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, jumping out to a 13-point lead after the first period and winning, 78-66.

Baseball falters after winning first 2 at Clemson, losing 20-5

The University of Miami baseball team dropped its series finale against the 18th-ranked Clemson Tigers, 20-5.

Baseball takes another at No. 18 Clemson, winning 4-1

UM clinched the series with a 4-1 victory over No. 18 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Baseball hands Clemson its 3rd loss, takes Friday night game, 11-4

No. 23 Miami (Fla.) scored eight runs in the first four innings and cruised to an 11-4 victory over Clemson.