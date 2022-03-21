Good Morning CaneSport 3.21.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Over the weekend, of course, we had your full coverage of the men's basketball games advancing to the Sweet 16 with wins against USC and Auburn. We had game recaps and reaction stories as well as columns from Gary Ferman, who was on site for the game, and photo galleries. We even take a closer look at Miami's next opponent, Iowa State.
From the huge win over Auburn last night don't miss Gary Ferman's take plus our game recap/reaction item and the gallery. And you have the same from UM's win against USC with the column from Gary Ferman, the game/reaction story and photo gallery. There also was coverage of the women's hoops team, which lost to South Carolina in Round 2 but had a nice game 1 win. And we broke down the major, almost insurmountable challenge UM faced in that second game as well as took a look at the Canes' situation entering the Auburn game.
This morning? We're moving back over to football with a closer look at some of the key areas for the team entering week two of spring practice. Over the weekend we had a recruiting update on Saturday with Logan Howland, who now has UM in front off a Cane visit, as well as an update with Dylan Rizk, who got an offer from Frank Ponce at App State and is now hearing from the coach again at Miami. And this morning we catch up with D.J. Chester, who is bonding with Cane coaches and has set a UM visit for a spring practice session. We also have an update on a UCLA DE transfer UM is hosting on an official visit that would be a big addition, so don't miss that.
There also was the baseball series at Clemson, a team that had not lost until its two most recent games heading into the UM series. So check out the results of games one, two and three here.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
UCLA DE transfer taking official visit to Miami this week, UM in final 4
UCLA DE transfer Mitchell Agude arrived last night and will remain in Miami until Wednesday.
OL set to visit Canes for spring practice, bonding with Mirabal
This OL has a Cane offer, is talking regularly with Alex Mirabal and has set his Cane visit. Read on for where UM stands
ANALYSIS: What to look for with spring drills resuming this week
The Canes will be back on the practice field Tuesday, and we have a closer look at some key areas.
OPINION: Auburn was swallowed up by Miami's desire to be great
Gary Ferman shares his unique perspective live from Greenville, S.C. after UM's dominant win to reach the Sweet 16.
ANALYSIS: UM has a very different type of opponent in Iowa State
We take a closer look at UM's Sweet 16 opponent Iowa State, a very different type of team than the 2 Miami's beaten.
How sweet it is! Cane hoops upsets Auburn, heads to Sweet 16
We have your full recap and postgame reaction off UM's NCAA Tournament game against Auburn on Sunday night.
Photo gallery: Canes advance to Sweet 16 vs. Auburn
We have all your photos from the huge Cane win Sunday night against Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16.
NJ standout visits UM Saturday, Canes jump into the lead
This highly regarded prospect visited UM and met with coaches today and the Canes made a big move.
QB sets Cane visit for March 26: "I love Miami"
This QB had an offer from Frank Ponce at App State and is now set to visit Miami in a week for a practice.
Women's hoops season comes to end against No. 1 South Carolina
UM fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to top-ranked and top-seeded South Carolina.
OPINION: Miami has Auburn’s attention going into second-round matchup
The Auburn Tigers weigh in on what they see from the Hurricanes with the matchup upcoming on Sunday.
ANALYSIS: Canes have major challenge on Sunday against Auburn
UM faces another bigger team on Sunday in Auburn, and we break down the matchup and keys.
OPINION: Larranaga and Miami were dancing Friday and things seemed right
Gary Ferman was on hand for the UM-USC game and shares his unique perspective.
Nailbiter finish as Canes take down USC in NCAA tourney, 68-66
Miami’s made a habit of nail-biter finishes throughout the season. So why not in the NCAA Tournament, right?
Photo gallery: Miami defeats USC in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
Don't miss this photo gallery from today's nail-biter win over USC.
After round 1 win at NCAA Tournament, Lady Canes face monumental challenge
The Lady Canes made short work of USF in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but now face the nation's top team.
Women's hoops takes care of business, beats USF in NCAA Round 1
The Lady Hurricanes made short work of USF in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, jumping out to a 13-point lead after the first period and winning, 78-66.
Baseball falters after winning first 2 at Clemson, losing 20-5
The University of Miami baseball team dropped its series finale against the 18th-ranked Clemson Tigers, 20-5.
Baseball takes another at No. 18 Clemson, winning 4-1
UM clinched the series with a 4-1 victory over No. 18 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Baseball hands Clemson its 3rd loss, takes Friday night game, 11-4
No. 23 Miami (Fla.) scored eight runs in the first four innings and cruised to an 11-4 victory over Clemson.
