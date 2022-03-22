Good Morning CaneSport 3.22.22

Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned this morning as the Miami Hurricanes return to the practice field. We'll have video from Greentree, so be sure to check back for that, and we'll also bring you any news and notes we see out there plus we'll have post-practice interviews with coaches Alex Mirabal, Stephen Field, Frank Ponce and Kevin Smith.
To tide you over till then?
We take a look back at our spring practice coverage to this point with an eye toward today's practice, and we also have a couple of interesting recruiting updates. The first is with Dijon Johnson, who won't be visiting Miami just once for spring ball. So be sure to check that out. And we also catch up with LB Derion Gullette, who added a UM offer this month and updates where things stand with him.
There's also more basketball coverage after a busy weekend that saw UM advance to the Sweet 16. This morning we catch up with Cane hoops signee Christian Watson for his thoughts on the team and the future of the program.
And for the baseball fans out there we have an analysis of where things stand with the team now coming off taking two of three at Clemson.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
CB sets not one, but two spring visits to check out Hurricanes
This in-state CB with the Canes among several major offers will be on campus twice this spring.
Someone not surprised by Miami's run to Sweet 16? Signee Christian Watson
We catch up with Cane hoops signee Christian Watson for his thoughts on UM's run to the Sweet 16.
LB picks up UM offer, setting visit: "They say I'm one of top LBs in class"
This Texas LB prospect has added a Cane offer and breaks down where Miami fits into his thinking.
Canes set to return to practice field this morning after week off
Miami will hold its fourth spring practice session this morning, coming off a week of break.
ANALYSIS: Lot of positives for Cane baseball after taking 2 of 3 at Clemson
UM took 2 out of 3 at Clemson over the weekend. We take a closer look inside the series and where the team stands now.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
The TV Crew, & the Media in General, Were Totally Caught Off Guard ... posted by Joer
When I watched the UM-Auburn pregame show, I wondered if Auburn even had an opponent. There was barely a mention of Miami. It was All Auburn, all the time. Not only were the commentators obviously pulling for Auburn, they were cocksure about Auburn's chances.
When the game began, it was also pretty clear that the network had built his coverage about Auburn. The comments were also all Auburn, all the time.
Nance, Raftery, and Hill did a nice job, but you could see their game preparation was slanted in terms of Auburn. I wouldn't call them biased, I would simply call them focused. Bruce Pearl has a national following, Auburn was #1 for part of the year, they had 2 All Americans, and they have a high lottery pick. Many pundits had Auburn in the Final Four. The powers that be at the network created an Auburn focus for the broadcast.
When Auburn had the ball, they discussed what the Tigers should do with it. When Miami had the ball, they discussed what Auburn should do on defense. It was pretty clear that the Network's producers and game directors were completely caught off guard. As Miami played better, and took control, the announcers scrambled to make comments on Miami, but they still focused on Auburn.
Raftery had not much to say because he didn't prepare very well, something that usually never happens.
When the game was over, I went on YouTube and watched the pregame predictions of the Oddsmakers. I laughed out loud. Every oddsmaker was totally sure Auburn would win. I watched about 20 oddsmakers shows & only one predicted that Miami would even cover the spread!
A lot of media with egg on their face.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
Right now Miami’s in a decent position, and I’m looking forward to coming down and seeing what it’s like down there at The U.
— CB Dijon Johnson, who will be taking two spring trips to UM