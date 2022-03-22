Good Morning CaneSport 3.22.22

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3JlIGNlbGx5IHZpYmVzPyBNb3JlIGNlbGx5IHZpYmVzISEhISEh ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaHRpT3N5d0c3ayI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2h0aU9zeXdHN2s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FuZXMgSG9vcHMg KEBDYW5lc0hvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nh bmVzSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDYwNTkxMTk4NzQyNjEwMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxXZeKAmXJlIHNsb3dseSB0dXJuaW5nIHRoZSAzMDUgYW5kIFNv dXRoIEZsb3JpZGEgaW50byBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9CYXNrZXRiYWxsVG93bj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jhc2tldGJhbGxUb3duPC9hPiwgYW5kIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNIb29wczwvYT4gYXJlIGEgcGFydCBvZiB0aGF0 LuKAnSAtIENvYWNoIFNwbzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pYW1pIEhFQVQgKEBNaWFt aUhFQVQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlhbWlIRUFU L3N0YXR1cy8xNTA2MDMzMjU2NDUzNTI5NjAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUFNSSBUQUtFUyBET1dOIEFVQlVSTiDwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0hvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDQU5FU0hPT1BTPC9hPiBJUyBIRUFERUQgVE8gVEhFIFNXRUVUIDE2 4p2V4p2VIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BS0JwQ2xraFhvIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUtCcENsa2hYbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgTmV0 d29yayAoQGFjY25ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYWNjbmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNTczMDIwMzE4MzcyMjQ5Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXJlIGpveSDwn5mMIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2FuZXNIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNIb29w czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ExUmV1SDBmTVIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BMVJldUgwZk1SPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBOZXR3 b3JrIChAYWNjbmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA1NzM1OTU4Mjg0Njc3MTIxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NT1ZFIFRIRSBVIHggMiEhISEhISEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28valEyM3VaY1J6cyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pRMjN1WmNSenM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FuZXMgSG9vcHMgKEBDYW5lc0hvb3BzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVzSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1 MDU3NDQ5NTMyMzM4NzQ5NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg MjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxIZSBpcyBmb3IgdXMsIG91ciBDaHJpcyBQYXVsLuKAnSDwn5mM PGJyPjxicj5KaW0gTGFycmFuYWdhIHNheXMgQ2hhcmxpZSBNb29yZSBpcyB0 aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUDM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENQMzwvYT4gb2YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0hvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW5l c0hvb3BzPC9hPi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL01hcmNoTWFkbmVzcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I01hcmNoTWFkbmVzczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0lQSmNKbXRoZ08iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JUEpjSm10aGdPPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgTWFyY2ggTWFkbmVzcyAoQE1hcmNoTWFkbmVzc01C QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjaE1hZG5lc3NN QkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDU3MzIyMTAxODMxOTI1ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2FjaCBMIHN0aWxsIGdvdCBpdCEhISE8YnI+PGJyPk1pYW1pIHRh a2VzIGRvd24gTm8uIDIgQXVidXJuIHRvIGFkdmFuY2UgdG8gdGhlIFN3ZWV0 IDE2ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NYXJj aE1hZG5lc3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNN YXJjaE1hZG5lc3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXJjaE1h ZG5lc3NNQkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zVW5oQTNTeEll Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1VuaEEzU3hJZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBD YW5lcyBIb29wcyAoQENhbmVzSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNTczNDMxOTMyNjgyNjUw MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXIgRWFnbGUgTXkgQXp6enohISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTGV0c0dvQ2FuZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMZXRzR29DYW5lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VUNmpkSmtKc1UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVDZq ZEprSnNVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdhcnJlbiBTYXBwIChAV2FycmVuU2Fw cCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYXJyZW5TYXBwL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTA1NzMxMjAxNTMyODk1MjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

The TV Crew, & the Media in General, Were Totally Caught Off Guard ... posted by Joer When I watched the UM-Auburn pregame show, I wondered if Auburn even had an opponent. There was barely a mention of Miami. It was All Auburn, all the time. Not only were the commentators obviously pulling for Auburn, they were cocksure about Auburn's chances. When the game began, it was also pretty clear that the network had built his coverage about Auburn. The comments were also all Auburn, all the time. Nance, Raftery, and Hill did a nice job, but you could see their game preparation was slanted in terms of Auburn. I wouldn't call them biased, I would simply call them focused. Bruce Pearl has a national following, Auburn was #1 for part of the year, they had 2 All Americans, and they have a high lottery pick. Many pundits had Auburn in the Final Four. The powers that be at the network created an Auburn focus for the broadcast. When Auburn had the ball, they discussed what the Tigers should do with it. When Miami had the ball, they discussed what Auburn should do on defense. It was pretty clear that the Network's producers and game directors were completely caught off guard. As Miami played better, and took control, the announcers scrambled to make comments on Miami, but they still focused on Auburn. Raftery had not much to say because he didn't prepare very well, something that usually never happens. When the game was over, I went on YouTube and watched the pregame predictions of the Oddsmakers. I laughed out loud. Every oddsmaker was totally sure Auburn would win. I watched about 20 oddsmakers shows & only one predicted that Miami would even cover the spread! A lot of media with egg on their face.

QUOTE OF THE DAY